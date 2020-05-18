Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

Articles
Menu

Chris Schotz and Kelly O’Day Make Bike-Packing Seem Doctor Who-Tardis Easy.

Silent Sports Home Video
Upcoming in the June 2020 Issue: Chris Schotz on Standing Rocks’ History and New Trail Build; The Fat Bike Heaven of Standing Rocks Video by Brian Davis

Upcoming in the June 2020 Issue: Chris Schotz on Standing Rocks’ History and New Trail Build; The Fat Bike Heaven of Standing Rocks Video by Brian Davis

By Bruce Steinberg
05/18/2020
21
0
Share:
Contributor Chris Schotz at the excavator's helm, finishing the final run of jumps and berms in the first phase of the trail build project. Phase 2 will take advantage of Standing Rocks Parks elevation this July. Photo taken by Mike Mitchell.
TagsBrian DavisChris SchotzFat TireStanding RocksTrail build
Previous Article

Upcoming in the June 2020 Issue: AuSable ...

Next Article

For June’s Silent Alarm: What we risk ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.