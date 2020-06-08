Silent Sports
Top Menu
Main Menu
Home
Subscribe
EDITOR’S MESSAGE/CONTACT
Submission Guide
SILENT SPORTS Clubs
National with Midwest Ties
Illinois
Iowa
Michigan
Minnesota
Ontario
Wisconsin
How to Add Your Club / Organization
Forums
Post Your Information
Fundraisers
Gear
Destinations
Events
Group Forums
Log In
Register
Links
Silent Sports On Facebook
New Moon Ski & Bike
Send Home Videos
Silent Sports
Home
Subscribe
EDITOR’S MESSAGE/CONTACT
Submission Guide
SILENT SPORTS Clubs
National with Midwest Ties
Illinois
Iowa
Michigan
Minnesota
Ontario
Wisconsin
How to Add Your Club / Organization
Forums
Post Your Information
Fundraisers
Gear
Destinations
Events
Group Forums
Log In
Register
Links
Silent Sports On Facebook
New Moon Ski & Bike
Send Home Videos
Cycling
Profiles
Paddling
Human Interest
Running
Dryland Training
Multisport
Hiking/Backpacking
XC Skiing
Back Page
Silent Alarm
Articles
Menu
Ride the CAMBA trail; Support CAMBA!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=64&v=xlSObzi_8Yo
Cycling
Home
›
Cycling
›
For Cycling Success, it’s not Just About the Legs
For Cycling Success, it’s not Just About the Legs
By
Bruce Steinberg
06/08/2020
115
0
Share:
Stretching and exercises to address shoulder girdle pain caused by cycling posture.
Tags
Cycling
Kierstin Kloeckner
relief
shoulder girdle pain
Previous Article
30 Years and Running: Community First ...
0
Shares
0
+
0
0
0
0
Related articles
More from author
Columnists
Cycling
What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger
06/24/2018
By
Silent Sports
Columnists
Cycling
Winter biking basics
12/01/2015
By
Silent Sports
Columnists
Cycling
Hello darkness, my old friend
02/04/2016
By
Silent Sports
Columnists
Cycling
Elite athlete or obsessive/compulsive? When training takes over your life …
03/06/2018
By
Silent Sports
Cycling
Question & answer with Brett Stepanik
08/17/2019
By
Silent Sports
Cycling
The battle over bike lanes
10/11/2019
By
Silent Sports
Leave a reply
Cancel reply
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.
×