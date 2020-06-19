Silent Sports
Ride the CAMBA trail; Support CAMBA!
Cycling
Home
Cycling
Todd Poquette’s Crusher EX (Enhanced Extreme) Gravel Race a Go in a Unique, 2020 Format.
Todd Poquette’s Crusher EX (Enhanced Extreme) Gravel Race a Go in a Unique, 2020 Format.
By
Bruce Steinberg
06/19/2020
Todd Poquette, race director, Marji Gesick, Polar Roll, Crusher EX, and founder of 906 AT (Adventure Team) has riders rolling for the Crusher EX this summer and early fall.
906 AT
Crusher EX
Gravel
Marji Gesick
Special Announcement! The Inaugural Full Gandy Dancer ...
