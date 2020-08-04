Silent Sports
The PaceSetters Running Club Goes Virtual to Help St. Joes Feed the Hungry. Story Below!
https://youtu.be/oNvweHkDu68
From the Clubs
Races/Events
Running
PaceSetters Running Club Goes Virtual to Help St. Joes Feed the Hardest Hit Among Us!
PaceSetters Running Club Goes Virtual to Help St. Joes Feed the Hardest Hit Among Us!
Bruce Steinberg
08/04/2020
PaceSetters Running Club of the Fox Cities Goes Virtual to Help the Hardest Hit Among Us!
