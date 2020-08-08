Greg LeMond on the State of Cycling

Hi, Delaney: I read your article on the future of cycling with Greg LeMond. I must admit to Greg that I was upset with him when he cut down Lance Armstrong. It turns out that Greg was correct on his comments and we all know now that Greg is the only true USA champ of the Tour .
I am a person who does not race but I commute to work on a bike 10 miles one way. I started riding when I was about 4 years old and fell in love with it. I take week long bike trips and do local rides and have done the MS Best Dam Bike Tour for 22 years. I am on my company’s wellness committee and I organize a Bike Week. I have (4) bikes from road, to fat bike to mountain bike to a 29er bike.
Not sure you can get word to Greg but tell him “He is the only champ” of the Tour. I even chose a bar/eating place in Boulder because they had Greg’s pictures in there and LeMond bikes hung up. I read a book on Greg & the “badger”.
The others cheated and do not even seem to care they did.
Lead On Greg!!!
Thomas Ristau
Green Bay, WI
What I got from this article and Greg – is that if you care about something deeply, you are willing to want to best for it and that could mean critiquing and pushing for change!
Thanks for the well-informed article.
best,
Kiran
