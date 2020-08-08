Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

August 2020 Cover

Articles
Menu

Eve Graves’ 5K Rivet Run/Walk, 100% proceeds, to Benefit Pattison State Park!

ProfilesSilent Sports Home Video
In Remembrance of Greg Marr

In Remembrance of Greg Marr

By Bruce Steinberg
08/08/2020
297
3
Share:
TagsGreg MarrSilent Sports Magazine
Previous Article

Here’s How You Get Your MTB Trails ...

Next Article

Why You May Have Not Yet Received ...

Related articles More from author

3 comments

  1. Greg Stadler 8 August, 2020 at 16:29 Reply

    Stirring recollection of the man we knew. The epic bike rides and Birke bashes are still engraved. At the end of a day’s bike ride we’d set up the tents or pull into lodging. The next stop would be the local roadhouse where, by the end of the night, the bar crowd would leave joking and laughing due to his charismatic yet unassuming style. To this day I’ll stop on a trail, smile, take a deep breath and think, “How lucky am I to be diggin’ this scene.”
    Thanks to you Dik 1

    Ed’s comment – Thank you, Greg Stadler, for sharing your thoughts on “Dik 1.”

  2. Joe Larson 9 August, 2020 at 23:57 Reply

    Greg and I hung out in the UWSP student union collaborating on semi-naughty limericks. Great guy to get to know.

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.