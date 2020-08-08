In Remembrance of Greg Marr

Stirring recollection of the man we knew. The epic bike rides and Birke bashes are still engraved. At the end of a day’s bike ride we’d set up the tents or pull into lodging. The next stop would be the local roadhouse where, by the end of the night, the bar crowd would leave joking and laughing due to his charismatic yet unassuming style. To this day I’ll stop on a trail, smile, take a deep breath and think, “How lucky am I to be diggin’ this scene.”
Thanks to you Dik 1
Ed’s comment – Thank you, Greg Stadler, for sharing your thoughts on “Dik 1.”
Greg and I hung out in the UWSP student union collaborating on semi-naughty limericks. Great guy to get to know.
Thank you, Joe! Any limericks you recall that are fit to print?
