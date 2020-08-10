In Remembrance of Greg Marr

Stirring recollection of the man we knew. The epic bike rides and Birke bashes are still engraved. At the end of a day’s bike ride we’d set up the tents or pull into lodging. The next stop would be the local roadhouse where, by the end of the night, the bar crowd would leave joking and laughing due to his charismatic yet unassuming style. To this day I’ll stop on a trail, smile, take a deep breath and think, “How lucky am I to be diggin’ this scene.”
Thanks to you Dik 1
Ed’s comment – Thank you, Greg Stadler, for sharing your thoughts on “Dik 1.”
Greg and I hung out in the UWSP student union collaborating on semi-naughty limericks. Great guy to get to know.
Thank you, Joe! Any limericks you recall that are fit to print?
Thanks for the article. Greg was an unique man. I was lucky enough to have work with him for 13 years at Silent Sports. I sold the advertising for the magazine for 20 years and working with Greg was a joy. I used to tell people I had the best job by working with Greg and calling on Bike and Ski Shops and race directors everyday. When I interviewed for the job one of his first questions was: Do you cross country ski? My memories of him include the wall of albums at his house, his love of Bob Dylan, his telling of that morning rowing adventure on the Chain of Lakes and of course the Telemark Lodge and the whole Birdie experience. He will not be forgotten
Thank you, Jim. All who knew him miss him still and always will, and your words honor him!
Greg was my cousin. He grew up in Wisconsin. I grew up in Virginia but have been in NC for over 40 years. Growing up we saw each other every year or so. After high school, not so much. In the 90’s my work took me to Wisconsin quite a bit, so was fortunate to reconnect to Greg and Marti, and his Mom and Dad. When he told me he rode his bike to work if it was above zero, I told him we couldn’t share the same genes. In fact, we did. I love silent sports, albeit warm weather.ones (swim, paddle, SUP, hike). He loved the cold weather sports. Thanks Marti for a perfect tribute.
Thank you for sharing, Peggy!
I was thrilled to meet Greg at Canoecopia in about 2001 because it was him and his magazine that changed me from a person who excersized little or not at all to an avid silent sporter with 13 Birkies and 12 marathons (all in the back of the pack) to my credit. I remember conspiring with him on how he could possibly get Jerry Dennis to write for Silent Sports again. Greg’s last Birkie was my first. Although I did not know Greg as a friend, I feel like I knew him well by reading Silent Sports which seemed to be an extension of his personality. I can’t imagine not thinking of Greg when out skiing on a beautiful blue wax winter morning.
So glad to have your words about Greg Marr, Walt. And yes, back of the pack? No problem! You’re out there to your definite credit! Thank you for your contribution here, and I hope you see Greg’s spirit within today’s pages!
