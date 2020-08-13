Aquajogging: An effective way to run, even when you can’t
By Delaney FitzPatrick
Delaney FitzPatrick competed in Division 1 track and cross country at Yale University while earning her bachelor’s in English. She went on to compete at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities for her fifth year. After completing her collegiate career, she transitioned into marathon ski racing. She is the two-time champion of the Sisu Ski Fest Classic and, most recently, finished third at the 2020 American Birkebeiner in the Women’s Classic. She has been a fan and practitioner of Aquajogging and the Aquajogger since her college days.
This is how I trained for the Naperville Half two years ago. I was one run away from a stress fracture (caused by 2 large puppies, not running!) with a stress reaction. Doctor said no running to train and gave me the ok to run one week before the race. All was good! Highly recommend!