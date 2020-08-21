Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

August 2020 Cover

Articles
Menu

Eve Graves’ 5K Rivet Run/Walk, 100% proceeds, to Benefit Pattison State Park!

Back Page
The Back Page: Richard Hoeg is Seeing His Way Through to Silent Sports, and Life.

The Back Page: Richard Hoeg is Seeing His Way Through to Silent Sports, and Life.

By Bruce Steinberg
08/21/2020
29
0
Share:
Richard Hoeg cycling in the Norwegian Arctic, August 2019. During the trip, Hoag suffered a broken rib from a fall, but was otherwise okay, and kept on riding. Photo by Molly Hoag.
TagsBack PageBlepharospasmRichard Hoag
Previous Article

COVID-19 in 2021 — Straight Talk with ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.