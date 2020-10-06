Changing Lives One Bike at a Time

Frankie, then age 4, on his first adaptive bike, the surprise at Everybody Rides! Left to right: sister Olivia, then 9; brother Nick, then 11; Dad and Hal Honeyman. Photo by Betsy Blowers, Frankie's physical therapist.
Editor’s Introduction
Please watch the videos at the end of this story featuring Hal Honeyman, his family, the Bike Rack, Project Mobility/Creative Mobility, and all the great things they do for disabled children and adults.
The Bike Rack in St. Charles, Illinois, has thrived under Hal Honeyman’s ownership for 45 years. From its 800-square-feet beginnings, to its far-expanded stature today, the Bike Rack has achieved a unique importance to the community, nation, and world.
This importance began with Hal and wife Julie’s son, Jacob, a triplet along with sisters Clare and Emily, born at 27 weeks in 1993. A day into this world, Jacob developed a brain bleed, leading to cerebral palsy, and a life dependent on others. At age 3, in a family sustained by their family-owned bike shop, he could not achieve that childhood milestone of riding a bike, or pedal with his parents and sisters. For Hal, that could not continue; he worked to find a bike that he could modify to meet Jacob’s needs.
On his sixth ride using this adapted bike, Jacob understood and began to pedal. More so, he gained mobility, joined the family, and smiled so broadly that Hal and Julie wore happy tears with pride. Jacob became a changed child, a mobile, smiling child. He became the catalyst that inspired Hal, his family, and the Bike Rack to give the gift of mobility to other children. In time, they gave mobility to disabled adults, including injured war veterans, creating thousands of smiles and happy tears.
The fundamental results are staggering: bikes for people around the nation and world, designed specifically to meet unique needs; connections made between donors and families to help reduce or erase costs; and bikes given away for free, often on Christmas mornings. Tens of thousands of people have benefitted since Jacob pedaled his first adaptive bike, proving good hearts beat strong worldwide.
Rather than provide the oft-videotaped details of the story, Silent Sports Magazine has opted to give you the words written by a family, about what Hal Honeyman, his family, and the Bike Rack through their nonprofits, Creative Mobility and Project Mobility, brought to their child.
Frankie’s Story
By Jane and Dave Reich
Frankie was born healthy in January 2011, after our three other children: Bella, Nick, and Liv. Our family was complete and we certainly loved our new addition. Our busy, mostly carefree life took an unexpected turn in October of 2011. Frankie, who was well on his way to learning to walk at 10 months, had an undiagnosed and silent brain deformity that caused a spinal cord stroke. Within hours of the onset of symptoms, he was left a quadriplegic. Our new normal involved seeing and seeking the best care and rehabilitation. We had to create the best opportunity for any recovery of his condition.
Frankie, age 7 in photo, on his second bike from Project Mobilty. Photo by Dave Reich.
Our life now includes seeing round-the-clock medical care, specialists all over the country, surgeries, ICU admissions, rehabilitation admissions, and doctor appointments too numerous to count. We have been blessed throughout this journey with clinicians whose skill and caring are truly unmatched.
Frankie was in preschool when we met his school physical therapist, Betsy Blowers. This is how our connection with Project Mobility began. Betsy is not only a wonderful physical therapist, but also has been a volunteer for Project Mobility before meeting Frankie. After treating him through his first year of pre-school, Betsy nominated Frankie to receive a bike through Project Mobility.
As parents, we didn’t think a bike was even a possibility for a quadriplegic. Not only was it a possibility for Frankie because of Project Mobility, it would also be a new way for Frankie to have physical therapy. Riding an adaptive bike would stretch and strengthen his muscles, work on his core, and, best of all, would put a smile on his face.
In spring 2015, the contest began on Project Mobility’s “Everybody Rides” Facebook page, where likes equaled votes in determining who won a bike. Though we received many votes, Frankie finished in second. Our hopes were dashed, but we did raise money and awareness for the cause.
In August of that year, at the annual Everybody Ride’s fundraising event, we volunteered as a family and saw all the good Project Mobility does. We thought the highlight of our day was playing with puppies at one of the booths Project Mobility partnered with. Little did we know that Hal, Tammy [Hal’s sister], and the whole Project Mobility family had an even bigger surprise in the works.
Frankie, then age 4, on his first adaptive bike, the surprise at Everybody Rides! Left to right: sister Olivia, then 9; brother Nick, then 11; Dad and Hal Honeyman. Photo by Betsy Blowers, Frankie’s physical therapist.
The little girl who was the bike winner through the Facebook contest received a bike from a different charity, which meant Frankie became the recipient of the bike from Project Mobility Everybody Rides. Frankie’s name was called from the stage, and we found that Hal had an adapted bike ready, just for Frankie!
In 2019, Frankie had outgrown his bike. We brought it back to Hal who was able to find another child, like Frankie, to give the bike to. At the next Project Mobility fundraiser, Frankie was once again surprised with another bike that fit him. Project Mobility amazes us with their generosity to make sure every child has the ability to ride a bike, even as they outgrow the old ones. Frankie’s second bike was paid for by a generous donation from Aldi.
A kid riding his first bike is a rite of passage. It’s the normal marker of a child growing up, and a sign of independence for Frankie. Frankie’s bike shows that he is differently abled. Because of Project Mobility, children like Frankie are given the ability to ride a bike, and the able-bodied world can see what a blessing something as simple as having a bike is. For that reason, we have continued to volunteer as a family in all the fundraisers that Project Mobility organizes throughout the year. We cannot thank Project Mobility and those who donate and support their cause enough.
Thank you all, from Frankie and the Reich Family
Editor’s Conclusion
When this story goes online in mid-September, I will provide links to videos detailing Hal Honeyman’s journey. Here, Hal agreed that the Reich family should tell their story, for you to experience the joy and meaning brought by an adaptive bike. Now imagine—multiply the Reich family’s story by tens of thousands.
If you know someone who could benefit from Creative Mobility/Project Mobility, or would like details on how to donate or volunteer, please share this story and go to www.projectmobility.org or call 800-711-BIKE.
Hal and his family understand the financial burdens involved with disabilities. Therefore, they have developed methods to connect donor individuals and organizations as well as grants with disabled persons and their families. Hal’s sister Tammy Simmons has authored the Disability Funding Guide for Children with Disabilities.
This is about arranging an appointment to meet with Hal at the Bike Rack or at another destination, as Hal and crew give clinics and demonstrations all over the country. Whether a disabled child or adult, or an injured war veteran, your first step is to meet Hal, who will assess you as an individual. This leads to finding the right bike and applying the needed modifications to make you successful.
As Hal often says, “It’s rare when we cannot find a way to take someone from wheelchair to bike, and share in their smiles.”
And now, these amazing videos … the first including the Mayor of St. Charles, Illinois!