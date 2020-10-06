IRONBULL Ultra Trail race offered pair of courses for racers in event’s second year

By Andrea Larson WAUSAU – The IRONBULL Ultra Trail faced many challenges in its 2020 iteration held on October 3, 2020. The race’s directors tackled each challenge they faced with the same tenacity each race finisher brought to the event. Along with creating a second course, race directors were forced to change the first course days before the event. That didn’t discourage the racers. Mike Borst returned to the race after finishing second in 2019. He took first place at this year’s event, held on his birthday. “The inaugural IRONBULL Ultra Trail race was an outstanding experience,” Borst said. “A thoughtfully organized race with the technical challenge I look for. I was determined to return again this year. I held out hope that this would be the one running event the running community would see come to fruition. It does not surprise me that the IRONBULL race directors and the community of Wausau would put their heads together to make it happen!” Melissa Gilbert also returned for the IRONBULL Ultra Trail, but with a different goal. After finishing in 2019 only minutes after the course cut-off, she trained harder in 2020 and set a new 50k personal record on a rugged course. “I stuck with my training schedule for the IRONBULL Ultra Trail 50k to grasp onto a sense of normalcy, despite all of the uncertainties of this year,” Gilbert said. “It is so rewarding to have a goal, make a plan, and give it your all to succeed!” Olivia Dietzel just started trail running and the beautiful course left her hungry for more. “I had a blast at the race and I’m definitely hooked on trail racing!” Dietzel said. She ran the event in honor of her father who passed away from brain cancer earlier this year. Both the 15k and 50k trail runs took place with 99% of the 15k race course held on private properties. The event started with a checkered flag on the State Park Speedway track in Wausau. Pictures and results are available at: https://www.ironbull.org/ ultra-results-2020 IRONBULL’s next event is the Red Granite Grinder slated for October 17, 2020, starting and ending on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. This event’s 140 mile ride is sold out, with 12 mile, 50 mile and 85 mile options still available. More information at: https://www.ironbull.org/ red-granite-grinder-details ###

IRONBULL, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development, benefit community organizations, and attract and retain a talented work force through the production of high quality races and events that promote healthy living in our community.

—-

High resolution or more pictures may be provided upon request.