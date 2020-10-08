IRONBULL Bike Race Scheduled for Oct. 17, 2020, After Successful Race Series Start

WAUSAU –After proving the quality of Central Wisconsin’s gravel at the inaugural IRONBULL Red Granite Grinder in 2019, racers can’t wait to return in 2020. This year’s Red Granite Grinder isn’t just for hard-core gravel riders. Based upon racer feedback, a 50-mile race was added to the existing 85 mile, and 140 mile races. Also, a 12 mile recreational ride will be completely marked and is free to all kids. Despite offering deferrals to 2021, the number of registrations have already exceeded those in 2019 with the 140 mile option sold out. Jahn Martin came to the event last year as a spectator and is returning as a racer this year. “Even though participants were finishing rain soaked and chilly, I knew I had missed something special last year.” said Martin, who served previously as Central Wisconsin Off-Road Cycling Coalition (CWOOC) president. “I’m looking forward to testing my limits and exploring our beautiful countryside during this iconic IRONBULL race.” Suzanne Meerdink came in 2019 to support her husband. This year she is returning participating in her first gravel bike race. “Last year my husband raved about how challenging and beautiful the course is.” Said Meerdink. “I’ve never done a gravel race before and thought this would be a great opportunity to do it together this year.” Since a gravel bike ride is by its nature socially-distanced, the race will remain relatively unchanged due to COVID-19. The biggest changes will be a a socially distanced start with riders spaced six feet apart, drop bags rather than communal food at aid stations, and the elimination of the post-event band and award ceremony. Last year’s race brought bikes to trails at Rib Mountain State Park for the first time. This year’s race will include just the second time bikers are allowed on trails at Rib Mountain State Park. The IRONBULL Red Granite Grinder will be held on October 17, 2020. All routes begin and end on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. Spectators are encouraged to send off riders, cheer them on the race course, and welcome them back to downtown Wausau. All spectators, participants, and volunteers are to respect social distancing. More details at: https://www.ironbull.org/red-granite-grinder-details