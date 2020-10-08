Silent Sports

Another Awesome Cover!

October 2020: Replica covered bridge on the Sugar River Trail. Photo by Kassandra Huffman. Layout design by Rhonda Graverson.

How the Race Was Done! Story link on the Video Slider below.Thank you to Ben Popp, Nancy Knutson, & the ABSF.

IRONBULL Bike Race Scheduled for Oct. 17, 2020, After Successful Race Series Start

By Bruce Steinberg
10/08/2020
IRONBULL Red Granite Grinder will be held on October 17, 2020

WAUSAU –After proving the quality of Central Wisconsin’s gravel at the inaugural IRONBULL Red Granite Grinder in 2019, racers can’t wait to return in 2020. This year’s Red Granite Grinder isn’t just for hard-core gravel riders. Based upon racer feedback, a 50-mile race was added to the existing 85 mile, and 140 mile races. Also, a 12 mile recreational ride will be completely marked and is free to all kids. Despite offering deferrals to 2021, the number of registrations have already exceeded those in 2019 with the 140 mile option sold out.

A 12 mile recreational ride is open to all ages where riders as young as age 4 participated in 2019. Photo credit: Gary Barden Photography. (Click on photo to enlarge.)

Jahn Martin came to the event last year as a spectator and is returning as a racer this year. “Even though participants were finishing rain soaked and chilly, I knew I had missed something special last year.” said Martin, who served previously as Central Wisconsin Off-Road Cycling Coalition (CWOOC) president. “I’m looking forward to testing my limits and exploring our beautiful countryside during this iconic IRONBULL race.” Suzanne Meerdink came in 2019 to support her husband.  This year she is returning participating in her first gravel bike race. “Last year my husband raved about how challenging and beautiful the course is.” Said Meerdink. “I’ve never done a gravel race before and thought this would be a great opportunity to do it together this year.”

Several featured sections on the course take riders to places normally not open to bikes, including Rib Mountain State Park. Photo credit: Rob Hoehn. (Click on photo to enlarge.)

Since a gravel bike ride is by its nature socially-distanced, the race will remain relatively unchanged due to COVID-19.  The biggest changes will be a a socially distanced start with riders spaced six feet apart, drop bags rather than communal food at aid stations, and the elimination of the post-event band and award ceremony. Last year’s race brought bikes to trails at Rib Mountain State Park for the first time. This year’s race will include just the second time bikers are allowed on trails at Rib Mountain State Park.

The IRONBULL Red Granite Grinder will be held on October 17, 2020.  All routes begin and end on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau.  Spectators are encouraged to send off riders, cheer them on the race course, and welcome them back to downtown Wausau.  All spectators, participants, and volunteers are to respect social distancing.  More details at: https://www.ironbull.org/red-granite-grinder-details
