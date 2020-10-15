Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

Another Awesome Cover!

October 2020: Replica covered bridge on the Sugar River Trail. Photo by Kassandra Huffman. Layout design by Rhonda Graverson.

Articles
Menu

Birkie Foundation Press Release: The Birkie of 2021!

Races/EventsSilent Sports Home VideoXC Skiing
Skijoring: A Personal P.O.V. Video

Skijoring: A Personal P.O.V. Video

By Bruce Steinberg
10/15/2020
121
0
Share:

Even as the fantastic October issue of Silent Sports Magazine may have just arrived at your door, and the stellar November issue has yet to be released, I wish to inform you of the cool Skijor stories in the December issue. Whet your appetite for snow and cross country skiing, and dogs!, with this outstanding first-person p.o.v. video link (Vimeo) below of some great skijor events. And be forewarned to turn down the audio – or – crank it up! Be sure to enjoy the entire Silent Sports Magazine website, including a new and developing Race Event Calendars tab – there is No limiting paywall!

TagsSkijoring
Previous Article

How the Race Was Done: The Birkie ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.