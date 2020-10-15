Skijoring: A Personal P.O.V. Video

Even as the fantastic October issue of Silent Sports Magazine may have just arrived at your door, and the stellar November issue has yet to be released, I wish to inform you of the cool Skijor stories in the December issue. Whet your appetite for snow and cross country skiing, and dogs!, with this outstanding first-person p.o.v. video link (Vimeo) below of some great skijor events. And be forewarned to turn down the audio – or – crank it up! Be sure to enjoy the entire Silent Sports Magazine website, including a new and developing Race Event Calendars tab – there is No limiting paywall!