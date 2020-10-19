Silent Sports

Another Awesome Cover!

October 2020: Replica covered bridge on the Sugar River Trail. Photo by Kassandra Huffman. Layout design by Rhonda Graverson.

Articles
Hinderbinder Ski Race at Improved Forest Springs a go on January 16, 2021!

CyclingEvents
Whoa! There was SNOW at Them-There Races!

Whoa! There was SNOW at Them-There Races!

By Bruce Steinberg
10/19/2020
88
0
At the IRONBULL Red Granite Grinder - A Stunning Event! Well done, IRONBULL!

IRONBULL Red Granite Grinder Soars!

HELP US SPREAD THE WORD

Thanks to all our racers, volunteers, sponsors, and spectators who worked together to make this year’s event possible. Kudos to all that took on the challenge and a special congrats to those that made it all the way to the finish line.

We’ve heard some great comments at the finish line – we’d love for our racers to share their experience with us.

“HARDEST SINGLE EVENT I’VE DONE IN 20 YEARS OF RACING”

“I HAD PUDDLES IN MY SHOES.”

“I’M GOING TO TELL EVERYONE I KNOW ABOUT THIS GREAT EVENT.”

 

Make sure you tag IRONBULL and yourself on social media!

PICTURES

THANK YOU TO ALL OUR PHOTOGRAPHERS ON COURSE!

VIDEOS

STAY TUNED FOR 2020 VIDEO BY ROB HOEHN

RESULTS

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OUR FINISHERS WITH XTREME COURSE CONDITIONS

Skijoring: A Personal P.O.V. Video

Destination: Midwest National Parks and Lakeshores

