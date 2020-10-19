Whoa! There was SNOW at Them-There Races!

IRONBULL Red Granite Grinder Soars!

HELP US SPREAD THE WORD

Thanks to all our racers, volunteers, sponsors, and spectators who worked together to make this year’s event possible. Kudos to all that took on the challenge and a special congrats to those that made it all the way to the finish line.

We’ve heard some great comments at the finish line – we’d love for our racers to share their experience with us.

“HARDEST SINGLE EVENT I’VE DONE IN 20 YEARS OF RACING”

“I HAD PUDDLES IN MY SHOES.”

“I’M GOING TO TELL EVERYONE I KNOW ABOUT THIS GREAT EVENT.”