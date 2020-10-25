Forest Springs’ XC Trails, and the Hinderbinder Race on Jan. 16, 2021, Will Be Better Than Ever!

By Norm Hoyt

(The paywall on this site has been removed. Go ahead and amble to as many stories here as you please!)

These days, great stories and good news may seem hard to find. However, some new and exciting things give you more opportunities to get outdoors, enjoy nature’s beauty, and engage in healthy activities.

The northeast corner of Taylor County, Wisconsin, has some of the best terrain for cross country skiing you’ll find anywhere. Rolling hills, mixed hardwood/evergreen forests, wetlands, and hilltop vistas will make your cross country skiing experience outstanding. Snow conditions in this corner of Taylor County consistently prove better than most anywhere in the state. Forest Springs has had great cross country skiing opportunities for many years. Its nearly 25 kilometers of trails offer novice and challenging opportunities for both skate and classic skiing.

Despite challenges 2020 gave us, Forest Springs has undergone more trail work than ever, adding to your skiing excitement. We have rerouted trails here and there, increasing the joy of skiing terrain transitions while reducing confusion at trail junctions. A new section of trail will enhance the Hinderbinder race finish – leaving a wonderfully open, downhill approach to the finish line. Racers will cross the finish line fast, with great spectator viewing.

Thanks to generous doors, perhaps the most exciting news for Forest Springs XC skiing in 2020/2021 comes from upgrading to a Piston Bully (PB100) groomer. When our grooming machine went down in January 2020, we aimed for the best grooming possible. With a PB100 in our sites, we began what we thought might be a long fundraising journey. We didn’t know what to expect in a challenging year. An amazing few months proved our supportive and enthusiastic donors’ desire to help. They stepped up to fully fund the project by August. Thanks to our friends at the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, who had the used machine we needed, we now have a Piston Bully groomer in fantastic condition.

https://forestsprings.us/events/hinder-binder This means every guest who comes to ski will have an amazing experience. To also see why entering the Hinderbinder XC ski race on January 16, 2021, is a must-do on your 2021 skiing list, visit: