Breaking Birkie News from the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation!

I’ve gathered a few tidbits for you to show what happened this AM [October 28, 2020]. Attached please find a few photos from this morning’s bridge installation and a link to the video (actual movement starts after 11:00 minutes in). I’ve posted this on Facebook if you’d like to share on your page. Photo & Video credit: Courtesy of American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation
Highlights
• Becker Law Link pedestrian bridge placed over WI State Highway 77 (about 2.5 east of Hayward – just past Hatchery Creek Road)
Connects the American Birkebeiner Trail (Birkie Trail) on the north and south sides of the bridge
Will provide safe passage for skiers, bikers, runners, hikers and all who recreate on the over 100-kilometer Birkie Trail on event days, and all days
This is the final component in the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation’s capital campaign
The bridge is:
136’ Long
12’6” wide
19’ tall
67,000 pounds
Made with corten steel
Constructed in Spooner, WI
Over 150,000 visitors use the Birkie Trail system each year (estimated)
Don & Heidi Becker, Madison, WI, provided the lead gift while helped to make this bridge a reality. They were joined by many generous donors who brought the project to life!
This is the third bridge created by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation through their capital campaigns (supported by thousands of adventurous spirits & friends of the Birkie)
American Birkebeiner International Bridge
4 Lane, temporary, wooden bridge that is placed over Highway 63 and Main Street in Hayward, WI, during Birkie Week each February
Provides safe transport over the highway for 13,500 skiers during the Birkie week races
This bridge was the centerpiece for Super Bowl Live in Minneapolis as part of the Bold North celebration
The American Birkebeiner is North America’s largest and most prestigious cross-country ski race held each year in Hayward, WI
Key Log Crossing
Permanent, corten steel pedestrian bridge over Highway OO, east of Cable, WI, used to allow safe passage over the highway for all recreating on the 100K Birkie Trail
Becker Law Link
Newest addition to the family of Birkie bridges!
