Another Awesome Cover!

October 2020: Replica covered bridge on the Sugar River Trail. Photo by Kassandra Huffman. Layout design by Rhonda Graverson.

Hinderbinder Ski Race at Improved Forest Springs a go on January 16, 2021!

Breaking Birkie News from the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation!

By Bruce Steinberg
10/28/2020
Provided to Silent Sports by Nancy Knutson

I’ve gathered a few tidbits for you to show what happened this AM [October 28, 2020].  Attached please find a few photos from this morning’s bridge installation and a link to the video (actual movement starts after 11:00 minutes in).  I’ve posted this on Facebook if you’d like to share on your page. Photo & Video credit: Courtesy of American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

Highlights

(Click on photos to enlarge)

Photos & Video credit: Courtesy of American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

YouTube downloadable video link with more information below:

       • Becker Law Link pedestrian bridge placed over WI State Highway 77 (about 2.5 east of Hayward – just past Hatchery Creek Road)

  • Connects the American Birkebeiner Trail (Birkie Trail) on the north and south sides of the bridge

  • Will provide safe passage for skiers, bikers, runners, hikers and all who recreate on the over 100-kilometer Birkie Trail on event days, and all days

  • This is the final component in the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation’s capital campaign

  • The bridge is:

    • 136’ Long

    • 12’6” wide

    • 19’ tall

    • 67,000 pounds

    • Made with corten steel

    • Constructed in Spooner, WI

  • Over 150,000 visitors use the Birkie Trail system each year (estimated)

  • Don & Heidi Becker, Madison, WI, provided the lead gift while helped to make this bridge a reality.  They were joined by many generous donors who brought the project to life!

  • This is the third bridge created by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation through their capital campaigns (supported by thousands of adventurous spirits & friends of the Birkie)

    • American Birkebeiner International Bridge

      • 4 Lane, temporary, wooden bridge that is placed over Highway 63 and Main Street in Hayward, WI, during Birkie Week each February

      • Provides safe transport over the highway for 13,500 skiers during the Birkie week races

      • This bridge was the centerpiece for Super Bowl Live in Minneapolis as part of the Bold North celebration

      • The American Birkebeiner is North America’s largest and most prestigious cross-country ski race held each year in Hayward, WI

    • Key Log Crossing

      • Permanent, corten steel pedestrian bridge over Highway OO, east of Cable, WI, used to allow safe passage over the highway for all recreating on the 100K Birkie Trail

        • Becker Law Link

        • Newest addition to the family of Birkie bridges!

          Thank you Nancy Knutson and all the Birkie Workers & Volunteers!

 

TagsAmerican Birkebeiner Ski FoundationBirkie trailNew Bridge
