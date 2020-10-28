Breaking Birkie News from the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation!

Provided to Silent Sports by Nancy Knutson

I’ve gathered a few tidbits for you to show what happened this AM [October 28, 2020]. Attached please find a few photos from this morning’s bridge installation and a link to the video (actual movement starts after 11:00 minutes in). I’ve posted this on Facebook if you’d like to share on your page. Photo & Video credit: Courtesy of American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation