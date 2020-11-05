Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce Helps Wisconsin Bundle Up

By Theresa Smith

Local organization serves as collection site for Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s annual charity drive

Boulder Junction, WI – The Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce welcomes residents to drop off new or gently used warm clothing. This includes coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing items. Part of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Big Bundle Up campaign, the Big Bundle Up goes statewide, collecting items from November 2, 2020 to January 5, 2021.

Now in its tenth year, the Big Bundle Up program has collected 185,000 warm winter items to help families in need. In addition to the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce, other collection sites include Travel Wisconsin Welcome Centers, located throughout the state. Visit TravelWisconsin.com for a full listing of donation sites.

Donating warm winter items provides you the perfect way to give to Wisconsin families in need as the holiday giving season approaches. A box will remain located at 5352 Park Street (Hwy M) for donors to drop off warm clothing items. All items donated at this location will go to the Community Food Pantry in Boulder Junction.

WHO: Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce

WHAT: Collecting coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing items to donate to the Community Food Pantry this winter season.

WHEN: November 2, 2020 – January 5, 2021: 9am to 4pm, Monday through Friday

WHERE: 5352 Park Street (Hwy M), Boulder Junction

Contact: Theresa Smith

Phone Number: 715-385-2400 or boulderjct@boulderjct.org