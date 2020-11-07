The Michigan Cup Race and Event Calendar, with Covid-Update Impact Links
More than 20 Michigan Cup races are scheduled from December through March throughout Michigan at many different XC ski resorts and trails.
Michigan Cup Calendar
Races may be added, moved, or cancelled. Check periodically for the most recent updates.
SAT, DEC 12, 2020
Lakes of the North Freestyle
Lakes of the North, 8151 Pineview Drive, Mancelona, MI
Seniors: 7.5km freestyle
Juniors: 7.5km freestyle
SUN, DEC 13, 2020
Forbush Time Trial
Forbush Corner, 4971 W Co Rd 612, Frederic, MI 49733
Seniors: 6-10K Freestyle
Juniors: 6-10K Freestyle
SAT, JAN 2, 2021
Michael Seaman Memorial Michigan Cup Team Ski Day
Hanson Hills Recreation Area, Grayling, MI
Seniors: 5-7K loops, men, women, coed 3-person relay teams (Participation points only)
Juniors: 5-7K loops, men, women, coed 3-person relay teams (Participation points only)
SAT, JAN 9, 2021
Frosty Fest! Frosty Freestyle 5/15K
Huron Meadows Metropark, Brighton, MI
Seniors: 12km or 15km depending on man-made vs. natural snow trails
Juniors: 5km freestyle
SUN, JAN 10, 2021
Frosty Fest! Krazy Klassic 8K/125K
Huron Meadows Metropark, Brighton, MI
Seniors: 10km or 12km depending on man-made vs. natural snow trails
Juniors: 7.5km freestyle
SAT, JAN 16, 2021
Cote Dame Marie
Hanson Hills Recreation Area, Grayling, MI
Seniors: Men: 26km; Women: 13km. Freestyle
Juniors: 7.5km freestyle
SAT, JAN 23, 2021
Noquemanon Ski Marathon
Marquette, MI
Seniors: Full points: 50km Classic. Partial points: 50km skate, 24km skate, 24km classic.
SAT, JAN 30, 2021
Michael Seaman Memorial Classic
Forbush Corner, 4971 W Co Rd 612, Frederic, MI 49733
Seniors: 10km Freestyle
Juniors: 5km Freestyle
SAT, FEB 6, 2021
White Pine Stampede 10/20/50K
Mancelona High School, Mancelona, MI
Seniors: Full points: 50km freestyle. Partial points: 20km freestyle. (classic & skate times combined as freestyle)
Juniors: 10km freestyle (classic & skate times combined as freestyle)
SAT, FEB 13, 2021
North American Vasa Freestyle
Timber Ridge RV and Recreation Resort, 4050 Hammond Rd., Traverse City, MI 49686
Seniors: 26K FS ski (Michigan Cup full points race); 12K FS ski (Michigan Cup partial points race)
SUN, FEB 14, 2021
North American Vasa Classic
Timber Ridge RV and Recreation Resort, 4050 Hammond Rd., Traverse City, MI 49686
Seniors: 26K FS ski (Michigan Cup full points race); 12K FS ski (Michigan Cup partial points race)
SAT, FEB 20, 2021
Michigan Cup Freestyle Championships / Meijer State Games Of Michigan – Forbush 5K/17K Freestyle
Forbush Corner, 4971 W Co Rd 612, Frederic, MI 49733
Seniors: 17km Freestyle
Juniors: 5km Freestyle
SUN, FEB 21, 2021
Michigan Cup Classic Championships and Meijer State Games of Michigan / Hanson Hills 14km Classic
Hanson Hills Recreation Area, Grayling, MI
Seniors: 14km
SAT, FEB 27, 2021
Boyne Vistas 10K Freestyle
Boyne Mountain, Boyne Falls, MI
Seniors: 10km freestyle
Juniors: 10km freestyle
SUN, FEB 28, 2021
28th Annual Junior Muffin Race
Cross Country Ski Headquarters, 9435 N Cut Rd, Roscommon, MI 48653
Juniors: 3 laps around a 1.5km course
SAT, MAR 6, 2021
Black Mountain 31K Classic and 10km Tour
Rippling Rapids Golf Course, 4849 North Black River Road, Cheboygan, MI 49721
Seniors: 31km Classic
Juniors: 10km Freestyle
SUN, MAR 7, 2021
Black Mountain 10km Freestyle
Bluffs Bar and Grill, 10905 High Bluffs Drive, Cheboygan, MI 49721
Seniors: 10km Freestyle
SUN, MAR 14, 2021
28th Annual Junior Muffin Race
Cross Country Ski Headquarters, 9435 N Cut Rd, Roscommon, MI 48653
Seniors: 4-6km
Juniors: 4-6km