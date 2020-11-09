“Cranksgiving” from the Bike Rack: Part bike ride and part charitable donation food drive.

Courtesy of Hal Honeyman

Editor’s Note: Hal Honeyman, owner of the Bike Rack in St. Charles, Illinois, has been giving to disabled youth through war-wounded Veterans by the thousands since 1993, when Project Mobility/Creative Mobility began designing and producing adaptive bikes to help make folks mobile again. See the following story, with pics and videos: https://silentsportsmagazine.com/2020/10/06/changing-lives-one-bike-at-a-time/. And coming up is the “Cranksgiving” Ride, to help out the Northern Illinois Food Bank, noted not only for providing holiday meals to people in need, but also throughout the year.

The 2020 Cranksgiving will be a virtual event, but just because we can’t ride together doesn’t mean you can’t make a difference. When you ride in this year’s Cranksgiving, you’ll be helping the Northern Illinois Food Bank, which has provided holiday dinners for families for the past 35 years.