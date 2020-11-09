“Cranksgiving” from the Bike Rack: Part bike ride and part charitable donation food drive.
Courtesy of Hal Honeyman
Editor’s Note: Hal Honeyman, owner of the Bike Rack in St. Charles, Illinois, has been giving to disabled youth through war-wounded Veterans by the thousands since 1993, when Project Mobility/Creative Mobility began designing and producing adaptive bikes to help make folks mobile again. See the following story, with pics and videos: https://silentsportsmagazine.com/2020/10/06/changing-lives-one-bike-at-a-time/. And coming up is the “Cranksgiving” Ride, to help out the Northern Illinois Food Bank, noted not only for providing holiday meals to people in need, but also throughout the year.
The 2020 Cranksgiving will be a virtual event, but just because we can’t ride together doesn’t mean you can’t make a difference. When you ride in this year’s Cranksgiving, you’ll be helping the Northern Illinois Food Bank, which has provided holiday dinners for families for the past 35 years.
With unemployment at a high and the end of government stimulus checks, Northern Illinois Food Bank is working hard in response to COVID-19 and ensuring staff, volunteers, and neighbors have food for families in need. Northern Illinois Food Bank – a proud member of Feeding America – is the source of nutritious food, innovative feeding programs, and hope for more than half a million people each year. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a goal of solving hunger in our 13-county service area, we rely on our generous donors, volunteers, and community partners.
You in? Here’s what you have to do!
On November 21, ride your bike to your local grocery store and pick up food items between $15-$30. Then ride your bike to The Bike Rack to drop them off between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. The Northern Illinois Food Bank will pick up your items in time for Thanksgiving week distribution.
The Bike Rack will be serving hot cider, coffee, and tea all day for Cranksgiving participants.
Starting at noon we will be serving tasty beverages from D&G Brewery as well.
A generous gift of $30 provides a holiday meal for a family of eight, complete with the staples to make a delicious, festive meal. If you would prefer to make a tax-deductible donation online instead Click Here
This is YOUR grocery-getting adventure. So stuff those panniers with stuffing, strap that turkey into your bike trailer, and grab all the green beans you can carry.
Cranksgiving is an event that occurs in over 100 cities across the United States, Canada and the UK. Visit www.cranksgiving.org for more information.
The Bike Rack
2930 Campton Hills Rd
St. Charles, IL, 60175
(630) 584-6588
Mon – Fri 10-7
Sat 9-5 | Sun 11-3
More Cool Links: