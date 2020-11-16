Consider Supporting the Vasaloppet Nordic Center – For Free!

The Vasaloppet Nordic Center in Mora shines as a treasure to the cross country skiing community throughout the region. Its beautiful facility welcomes families and skiing community, to gather for great skiing and healthy fun. We also have the honor of hosting high school cross country ski races, coaches’ meetings, and provide an on-going resource to the community. A Brief History Built in 1999 by Vasaloppet USA, with funds donated by generous members of the community of Mora, the Nordic Center, upon was donated to the Mora Public Schools. It stays open to the public at no charge. The on-going facilities operations and maintenance, along with snowmaking operations, continues wholly funded by Vasaloppet USA. Managed by an army of volunteers, our snow farmers. Vasaloppet USA , organized under 501(c)3 as a non-profit organization, means your your help falls under tax-deductible donations, supporting the operation and maintenance of the Nordic Center, such help of course greatly appreciated. Two Simple and Easy Ways to Donate, One Free! AMAZON SMILE – Amazon will automatically donate 0.5% of qualifying purchases from your Amazon account directly to Vasaloppet USA. All you need to do is set up the donations at This means you buy what you want and need, and donate to the Nordic Center at no extra cost! – Amazon will automatically donate 0.5% of qualifying purchases from your Amazon account directly to Vasaloppet USA. All you need to do is set up the donations at Smile.Amazon.com. Just search for Vasaloppet Inc. among the registered charities. Also: GIVE TO THE MAX DAY – Early donations are now in progress for Give to the Max 2020 and you can – Early donations are now in progress for Give to the Max 2020 and you can donate right here. We are also happy to say that the Vasaloppet USA ski race is a “go” for 2021. We have prepared a comprehensive COVID-19 plan working within the state guidelines, and have engaged Kanabec County Health Department, We have prepared a comprehensive COVID-19 plan working within the state guidelines, and have engaged Kanabec County Health Department, Welia Health, and other key members of the community to create a plan that assure the health and safety of all skiers, volunteers, organizers, and the community. See complete COVID-19 plan details here. Be sure to register now for your race as the number of registrations for each race are limited On behalf of the Community of Mora, we thank you for your support. Happy Trails, Vasaloppet USA