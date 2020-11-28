American Birkebeiner Events in Response to COVID-19: February 24 – 28th, Inclusive

American Birkebeiner Events: February 24 – 28th, Inclusive

COVID Impact Report: Ben Popp, Race Director, and the ABSF Team have expanded the event to five days, and have sent the following email to all registrants, also helpful to people still deciding whether to register for the race: Dear American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet, and Prince Haakon Participant: Each registered participant of the American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet, and Prince Haakon races will have the opportunity to select their race day from available slots on one of the following five-days of Birkie Week:

Wednesday, February 24th, 2021: Skate

Thursday, February 25th, 2021: Skate

Friday, February 26th, 2021: Classic

Saturday, February 27th, 2021: Skate

Sunday, February 28th, 2021: Classic

Also unique to the events: Each wave will be limited to about 72 each. Racers will drive to the start area at Telemark and remain in their cars and will be called to the wave start via a dedicated FM radio station just for this purpose. The courses will be circular using the skate and classic trails and will end in a separate area near parking; water will be provided along the course through touchless systems, as used successfully in the Birkie Trail Run Festival; other nutrition will be self-provided. Bib pick-up will be via drive-up/touchless; masks required at the start/finish (of course not during the race).

Please note, you will only be able to choose from days that correspond to the technique you are registered for. Prince Haakon skiers must choose to ski either skate or classic on the appropriate day. The course will be groomed differently based on that day’s technique. Change your technique or event (Link: ⇒) here until Sunday, November 15 at 8pm CST; no changes will be allowed during the Race Day Selection process. Change requests will resume on December 1. You will receive a personalized email from registration@birkie.com (American Birkebeiner Registration) with the subject: Race Day Selection. Emails will be sent to participants in the order in which they registered for their race.

Watch for your email on one of the following days: Tuesday, November 17th: April registrations; Wednesday, November 18th-Friday November 20th: May registrations; Monday, November 23rd: June and July registrations; Tuesday, November 24th: August and September registrations; Wednesday, November 25th: October and November registrations

All slots are first come, first served. We encourage you to select your race day as soon as possible. Race Day Selection emails are specific to each participant and cannot be shared with others. You may choose the virtual race option at any time (Link: ⇒) here. Virtual participants registered by January 22, 2021 will have their bib, participant hat, ski ties, and finish medal or pin mailed to them before the event. Please see the website for the NEW start schedule and cut-off times for each day. The new schedule will be posted by Tuesday, November 17th. General website for more information: http://www.birkie.com. Questions? Email us at Birkie@birkie.com.