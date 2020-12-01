Press Release: Minocqua Winter Park & Giving Tuesday

Dear Winter Park Friends and Foundation Members

Know that your donation supports the wonderful variety of winter activities available at the park! Check out the message from the Board of Directors below and head over to our donation page (Link: ⇒) here! -Thank You-

♦

As the ski season approaches, all of us here at Minocqua Winter Park – staff, volunteers, board members and the entire Lakeland community – look forward to welcoming you back to your park! We will as always strive to offer you a fun, safe, and (this year) socially distanced venue for your winter recreation.

Minocqua Winter Park has always depended on the generosity of its friends to ensure an outstanding winter experience for all patrons. Staffing and equipment to maintain our extensive network of well groomed trails, tubing runs and an ice skating pond comes with a considerable price tag. Trail pass sales alone will never fully fund these operations.

If you are in a position to donate to our end of year appeal during this difficult time, know that your gift of any size will be very much appreciated. As a nonprofit corporation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, contributions to the Minocqua Winter Park Trail Fund, Inc. are tax deductible.

The federal CARES Act allows taxpayers to deduct up to $300 of their cash donations to qualifying organizations without having to itemize deductions on their 2020 federal tax returns. For those who plan to itemize deductions, the deductibility of charitable gifts for 2020 changes from a cap of 60% of adjusted gross income to 100%, making all gifts to charitable organizations fully tax deductible.

Take care, stay safe, be well and come enjoy the beauty of Wisconsin’s Northwoods soon.