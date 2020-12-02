Press Release: Vasaloppet USA Race Plans & Dec. 7 at 7 PM Live Facebook Broadcast!

We are happy to say that plans for the 2021 (Link ⇒) Vasaloppet USA ski race continue to progress. Of course, the 2021 race will be very different than any races you have experienced previously. Due to the pandemic, the Vasaloppet USA board has prepared a (Link ⇒) comprehensive race safety plan with input from healthcare providers from (Link ⇒) Welia Health the safety plan will continue to evolve, to assure the safety of all skiers, organizers, staff, volunteers, spectators, and the wonderful Community of Mora. Join us this Friday December 4th at 7pm for a (Link ⇒) live Facebook broadcast as we provide an update of the plans for the 2021 race. Vasaloppet USA board members will explain the plans and will be available to answer questions, based on the information we have at this point in time. Also on Friday, we will do the drawing for the winner of the 2021 pre-raffle! What is this raffle you ask? The Vasaloppet annual fundraiser usually takes place in January. But because this is 2020, we need to make a few adjustments. One of the biggest raffles at our annual fundraiser is the “Pre-raffle”. There are only 100 tickets available at a cost of $20 per ticket. The winner of the raffle gets $1,000 cash! The drawing for the winner of this raffle will take place during this live broadcast. There are only a few tickets still available, so (Link ⇒) contact the Vasaloppet office if you would like to purchase a ticket. We all know that 2020 has been a huge challenge on many levels for all of us. But we can still have some fun, even if it’s virtual. We hope you join us LIVE this Friday at 7pm Happy Trails, Vasaloppet USA