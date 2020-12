Ooh! – A Silent Sports Scoop courtesy of MWP’s Dan Clausen: Y’all are Invited!

Ice like this doesn't happen often! Photo courtesy of Tim "Fitz" Fitzgerald

An Emergency Call from Dan Clausen to Silent Sports! Because of ideal conditions now and in the near future, Dan Clausen of Minocqua Winter Park VERY excitedly announces the Bob Pace Ice Skate , making a 43K skate non-race event Lake Minocqua, WI . Expect great conditions, lightning fast and smooth, beautiful scenery, great company at a social distance, with ski poles or without. Hockey skates or any skates are fine, but if you’ve got Nordic Blades and poles you are in for a treat. Sunday, December 13th, at 11 AM Meet at Torpy Park . Parking nearby. Great conditions expected. Don’t bother calling for more information just be there! (Okay, Dan says you can call the Minocqua Winter Park ski shop – 715 – 356 1099 . Conditions like this are rare, and if you haven’t tried Nordic Blade skate-skiing, now is the time and Minocqua is the place!