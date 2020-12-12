Full Information Updates on All Noquemanon Events: Fri., January 22 – Sun January 24, 2021

The following information is an overview of our plans for the 2021 Noquemanon Weekend. More details are available on the race website – please visit: www.noquemanon.com If you have participated in the Noque in the past, there are many details to take note of as this year requires a complete reworking of the event you have come to know. Please read carefully. Participants should also be aware that the race committee will continue to make adjustments as they are needed based on any State of Michigan Health Department requirements as well as any local municipality requirements. Above all we ask everyone to have patience and understanding. 2021 is an odd year that requires substantial adjustments be made in order to bring this event to life. Make the best decision you can for you and then be sure to smile and offer grace to those around you…because in the end, this is about having fun outdoors in the UP winter while supporting the mission of the organization. Contactless – All aspects of the Noquemanon weekend will be “contactless” in order to eliminate as many touch points as possible. Face Coverings and Distancing – Face coverings will be required at all times while not in “in your race” as well as anytime you are within 6 ft of another individual. Notice of Cancellation – As in years past if a decision is made to cancel the event (health and safety, weather/snow conditions, any other reason) it will likely be made one week prior to the event date. We can’t guarantee that will be the case given how quickly things have been changing this year, but that will be our goal. Please note that the Noquemanon Ski Marathon does not offer refunds in the case of cancellation, for any reason. We have always been transparent about this. Only participants currently registered for the Noque Tour, Relay, 25K/15 Mile Snowshoe, or Snowbike will be eligible for a deferral to 2022. These registrants will also have the option of donating their entry fee to the race (remember…we are a fund raising event!). If the Noquemanon needs to cancel, all Full Noque and Half Noque participants will automatically be considered active participants in the Virtual Noque and will not be deferred. Virtual Noque Option – A virtual option will be available for Full and Half Noque participants that cannot, or choose not, to attend in person. The virtual option will count towards Founder and Legacy status. Because of the need to manage event sizes registrants will not be allowed to change from the Virtual option to the in-person option. Virtual participants will not be eligible for overall or age group awards, however, all virtual registrants will receive their official Swix Noque hat and be entered into a raffle for a chance to win prizes. Registration Deadline – All event registrations will close at 12 noon eastern time January 20th 2021 or once the race cap has been reached – whichever occurs first. Race Participant Caps – Race caps are as follows: Full Noque Classic = 180 (6 waves of 30 skiers) Full Noque Freestyle = 180 (6 waves of 30 skiers) Half Noque Classic = 180 (6 waves of 30 skiers) Half Noque Freestyle = 180 (6 waves of 30 skiers) 12K Classic = No cap at this time 12K Freestyle = No cap at this time 5K Classic = No cap at this time 3K Classic = No cap at this time 1K Classic = No cap at this time Full and Half Noque – The Full Noque and Half Noque events will start and finish at the NTN Forestville Trailhead and be held over 3 days (Friday Jan 22nd, Sat Jan 23rd, and Sun Jan 24th) in small waves consisting of 30 participants. Unfortunately we will not be offering point to point courses this year. The Full Noque will be approximately 42K in distance and the Half Noque will be approximately 22K in distance. Friday Jan 22nd will feature as a Freestyle specific day, Saturday Jan 23rd will feature as a Classic specific day, and Sunday Jan 24th will have a mix of Classic and Freestyle waves. Full and Half Noque Elite Waves – Wave 1 will be the elite wave of each event and will be limited to 30 this year. Placement in elite wave 1 is based on results from the previous years winning time. Skiers without a previous years time will need to petition in by email. Overall results will be taken from elite waves only. Age group results will be taken from all waves offered. Full and Half Noque Freestyle elite wave 1 will occur on Friday Jan 22nd. Full and Half Noque Classic elite wave 1 will occur on Saturday Jan 23rd. Registration Updates for Those Already Registered – Our registration site is currently closed while we make updates to our registration system and race website. Registered participants as of November 10th will retain their selected wave. Be sure to watch your e-mail for information from the Race Committee and let us know if that wave date and selection does not work for you and we will do our best to accommodate you. All pre-registered participants in the Noque Tour, Relay, 25K/15 Mile snowshoe, and Snowbike will have an opportunity to defer their registration to 2022 and these registrants will be contacted by e-mail. We do not offer registration refunds. Registration is scheduled to re-open to the public Monday November 16th at 8:00am eastern time. The event website should be updated with details as of November 16th as well. Cancelled events – Due to venue and scheduling limitations we will not be able to offer a Noque Tour, Relay, 25K/15 Mile Snowshoe, or Snowbike event in 2021. Any pre registered participants for these events will be contacted about a deferral to 2022. Events Held at Al Quaal Recreation Area – The following events will start and finish at Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming (the traditional start line of the Full and Half Noque): Adaptive Ski 12K Classic & Freestyle Junior Noque (5K, 3K, 1K) 10K Snowshoe 5K Snowshoe 1 and 2 dog Skijour Spectators – Due to safety and space concerns we strongly advise against spectators at the NTN Forestville Trailhead for the entirety of the event weekend. Parking at the NTN Forestville Trailhead is extremely limited and there are only enough parking spots for 1 vehicle per skier. For this reason, only one vehicle per participant will be allowed to park at the trailhead and any vehicles that do not have a participant will be turned away by our parking attendants. Any family members or friends spectating will be required to car pool with the participant. Social distancing will be required and masks required when within 6 feet of another person. We additionally strongly encourage skiers to utilize bussing to and from a staging area to Forestville. Skiing to the Forestville Trailhead from the NTN Tourist Park trailhead is also encouraged (it’s mostly uphill so it will be a great warmup!). This is not a year, unfortunately, for spectators in the Full and Half Noque. Spectators should find ample parking for events occurring at Al Quaal Recration area for events taking place at that location (ie: Adaptive, 12K, Junior Noque, 5K/10K Snowshoe, Skijor) Warming facilities – Due to safety concerns no warming facilities will be available at any event. Participants should be prepared to use their own vehicles for warming purposes. The building at the NTN Forestville Trailhead will be closed to the public and only available to on site medical personnel per state Health Department requirements for maximum indoor occupancy. Aid Stations – The Full and Half Noque will have self supported aid stations with individual water bottles and nutrition on course. Expo and Packet Pickup – Due to safety concerns with large gatherings no ski expo will be offered and a contactless race packet pickup will be available. Awards Ceremony – Due to safety concerns with large gatherings no awards ceremony will be held. A brief outdoor podium photo will take place for overall winners in the elite Full Noque and Half Noque waves. Busing – Limited bussing will be available to the Forestville Trailhead for Full and Half Noque participants in order to reduce vehicles parking at the trailhead. Loading procedures will be in place and buses will have only partial capacity. One participant per seat in every other seat, or one family unit per seat in every other seat. More information will be made available soon. Continue to check the race website and the Noquemanon Ski Marathon Facebook page for more information.