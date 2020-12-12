Quad Cities Bicycle Club Announces its 2020 Volunteer of the Year: John Harington!
Dave Ring, President of the Quad Cities Bicycle Club https://www.qcbc.org/, has announced that John Harington is the recipient of 2020’s Volunteer of the Year. The Club presents this Award annually to a club member who has done stellar work for the club during the past year. John, a former club President, serves as the club’s Kwik Star Criterium Director. This past year, he took on the task of leading the Club’s efforts to reopen the connector between the Duck Creek trail and the Mississippi River trail. Riverdale’s city counsel gated the connector, which now requires cyclists and runners to cross highway 67 rather than using the underpass constructed by IDOT. The case is now in District Court for resolution.
Editor’s Note: Congratulations to John. And thank you to him and the QCBC. The primary characteristics of our Silent Sports Clubs & Organizations include: volunteerism, community involvement, and the improvement as well as protection of our trails and waterways. So, thank you David Ring for bringing this to my attention! Well deserved, John Harington! All Silent Sports Clubs are welcome to contact me with any such news for website posting or Club listing updates. Thank you!