2021 Mora Vasaloppet USA Virtual Event Option – Jan. 30 to Feb. 14

Skiers, who may be uncomfortable participating in the actual Vasaloppet USA in-person race ( Still Scheduled for Feb. 13/14, 2021! ) due to COVID-19, can now sign-up for the 2021 Vasaloppet Virtual Event. The Vasaloppet Virtual Event allows skiers: · the convenience of skiing the race at any time between January 30th and February 14th · the flexibility to ski any ski trail they choose–including the Nordic Center trails in Mora. · receive the official 2021 Vasaloppet USA race bib by mail. (Register early so you can wear it when you ski!). · receive credit for completing the 2021 Vasaloppet USA ski race and receive their completion medal by mail. · Choose among all of our race distances including: the Vasa freestyle 50 km; the Dala freestyle 35 km,the Classic 44 km classic only or the Bell Ringer 13 km freestyle. Here’s how it works: 1. Register online right here for the virtual race of your choice 2. We will mail to you your ski bib, finishers medal, and other instructions 3. Ski your race in the allotted time frame, keeping track of your time on the course 4. When you’ve completed your ski race, email your time to us at information@vasaloppet.us and we will enter it into the official 2021 race results 5. Pat yourself on the back and celebrate a job well done! Please note that virtual skiers are not eligible to earn Dala Horse trophies, so we thank you for your understanding. For skiers who have already registered to ski in person here in Mora on February 13th and 14th, but would like to change to the virtual option, this too can be accommodated. Simply email the Vasaloppet office at information@vasaloppet.us with your request and we will happliy make the switch for you. Please be aware that once you have transferred to the virtual race, you will not be able to switch back to the in-person race. Transfers from the Virtual Race to the In-Person race are not allowed. The Vasaloppet USA ski race plans continue to evolve taking into consideration the health and safety of all, so please stay tuned to our website for the most updated information. Stay safe. Be Well. And as always, we wish you Happy Trails. Vasaloppet USA