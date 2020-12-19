Book Across the Bay, 2021, Cancelled

From the Organizers: Updates for Book Across the Bay 2021

Hello Book Fans:

Book Across the Bay Chapter 25 [February 20, 2021] has been officially cancelled for all in-person activities. Our board is following the current guidance from health and wellness officials and experts and have determined that there is not a viable option to hold our event this season while keeping participants and the greater community safe. Please note that the information on our website (dates, events, etc.) will remain up for information purposes, to give you an idea of what we’ll have planned as soon as we’re back in action. https://batb.org/

We do have our registration open for those who would like to keep your annual registration tradition going strong! If you register for this year your registration fee will be a donation towards the BATB Tent and Grooming expenses, and your support is greatly appreciated.

We are excited to announce that we will still have an annual T-Shirt design for pre-order purchase in the months of January & February, with shirts being mailed out the week of February 22nd. Our website & social media will have more details in the coming weeks.

Stay healthy & get outdoors!