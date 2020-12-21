CAMBA Hatchery Creek Trail Rehab Project Funding Drive Underway

Press Release Submitted by Ron Bergin

Challenge match announced:

Donors to the Hatchery Creek Trail Rehab project will get more bang for their buck with the announcement of a matching donation challenge. Through December 31, Marks Wealth Management will match all donations to the project up to a total of $3,000. Anyone interested in taking advantage of the challenge match may make a contribution via: https://www.gofundme.com/f/camba-hatchery-creek-rehab-project

Or offline by sending a donation by mail to: CAMBA, P.O. Box 141, Cable, WI 54821.

Identifying the Needs & Wants:

“We’ve made good progress toward reaching our GoFundMe goal,” CAMBA Executive Director Ron Bergin said. “Marks Wealth Management has been a good friend and solid supporter of CAMBA trail initiatives for many years. We feel extremely grateful for this support. When met, this challenge will enable us meet our goal.”

The total cost of the Phase 2 Hatchery Creek Rehab projects to $22,000. CAMBA’s goal during this campaign seeks to raise 50% of the total project budget, $11,000, with the balance to come from other funding sources.

Riders who completed CAMBA’s trail intercept surveys last year stated that they love the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association trails,. However, they would like more progressive designs that allow accomplished and less-experienced mountain bikers to ride together and both enjoy fun, flowing trails that also include advanced options. This proved especially important to families.

Existing and Future Improvements:

To address this need, CAMBA has already rehabilitated the first two miles of the Hatchery Creek Trail. One of the oldest CAMBA trails and also the closest to Hayward, it gets lots of use. Not surprisingly then, it needs some extra Trail Loving Care. The rehabbed Hatchery Creek Trail will result in 36 to 48 inches widths, with smooth natural surfaces, gentle grades and turns, good sightlines, and no mandatory technical obstacles. The improved trail will get an “easy” rating, but also with bermed turns, rollers, and low profile jump options to increase the fun factor for more experienced riders.

Part of the rehab project also involves converting the Hatchery Trail to a stacked loop system. Stacked loops mean interconnecting looped trails of progressively increasing difficulty. Such characteristics provide a graduated riding experience, allowing riders of varying skills to ride ability-appropriate trails.

Launched in summer 2020, Phase One of the Hatchery Creek initiative saw the completion of just under two miles of trail. Plans for 2021 include the continuation of this first loop for another two miles. Additional loops of varying difficulty will progress toward the Mosquito Brook Trailhead over the next couple of years.

A beautiful trail initiative, it will not create a dumbed-down experience. Instead it will let advanced riders shred next to their less-experienced friends and family. Perhaps most importantly, the project will improve access for younger riders and new riders who might be uncomfortable with CAMBA’s narrower, more technical trails.