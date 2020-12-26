To the First 3000, Within Seconds, Get Your Free 3-Month Subscription to Silent Sports Magazine – Extended Through All Birkie 2021 Events!
The February Birkie issue! And it’s yours FREE within Seconds, to the first 3,000, as part of the 3 Months Free Subscription Offer. Good through All Birkie 2021 Events!
It’s time to give Silent Sports Magazine a new look, delivered to your home – FREE! – for three months. No credit card, no email (so no email list), and no automatic renewal. Just submit, below: name and mailing address for yourself or as a gift for someone else, and you’re all set!
The Birkie issue includes: Behind the scenes stories on the development, building, and logistics of the International Bridge and its 2018 trip to the Super Bowl; the history and final fate (this time for sure!) of Telemark Lodge; the story of Ernie St. Germaine and All his 46 Birkies; Behind the scenes: Making those Feed Stations work and the Men, Women, and Machines that give us perfect corduroy and tracks for Birkie trail events; Making the Birkie Green; the people behind the sights and sounds of the Birkie; the fabulous Joda Brothers, and more! Great stories; outstanding photos.