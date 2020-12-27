North End Ski Club’s Snowshoe Classic Set for January 2 – COVID Precautions In Place

Ron Bergin

For immediate release

For more information, contact Shelly Wilson, shellywilson68@gmail.com , (715)307-3720

The North End Ski Club in Cable will present the North End Snowshoe Classic on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Starting at the North End Trailhead, two miles south of Cable on Randysek Road, the Snowshoe Classic will offer 5 km and 10 km options. The 5km race will start at 9:45am and the 10km at 10:00. The race is open to the public and all levels of participants are welcome to join in the fun.

With a full slate of COVID-19 precautions in place, aggressive efforts will be made to protect all participants. “The race will look a little different than the last couple of years,” says race director Shelly Wilson. “But we expect a safe and fun experience for racers and volunteers.”

Although it looks unlikely at this point in time, in the event of low snow conditions the race will go on as a foot race. The Snowshoe Classic race will start and finish at the North End Trailhead and will again use the North End Classic Ski Trail as the race course. A shorter loop will be used this year to keep racers closer to the trailhead and reduce the number of volunteers needed. Racers have enjoyed the narrower trail North End Classic Trail with fun, rolling terrain and a remote feel.

There will be no aid stations on the course and participants should bring their own water, energy drink and snacks. The Snowshoe Classic remains a very low key event, with the emphasis on having fun and enjoying spending a day on the trails. All racers will receive a jar of homemade jam and loaf of homemade bread and awards will feature homemade pies.

All of the North End Ski Trails will be open on race day except the North End Classic Trail, which will be closed until about 12:00 noon. Efforts will be made to regroom the trail at that time. It may also be necessary to link portions of the snowshoe race course using short segments of the main North End Ski Trail, but those trails will remain open and there may be snowshoe racers briefly sharing the trail.

Registration is online only – there will be no on-site race day registration. Racers may register online at https://www.webscorer.com/register?pid=1&raceid=228771&owner=1 or by visiting www.northendskiclub.org. Registration closes at 8:00 am on Saturday, January 2. Registration is $25 with all proceeds to benefit the North End Ski club. No touch bib pick-up will take place at the North End Cabin at 9:00am. Full race details can be found at: https://northendskiclub.org/north-end-snowshoe-classic/.

For additional information, contact Shelly Wilson, shellywilson68@gmail.com, (715)307-3720.