Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

December Issue!

Joyful December Cover & So many great stories inside!

Articles
Menu

Free 3-Month Subscription with One Click during the Birkie Season to the First 3,000! See top story at www.silentsportsmagazine.com.

News Release
To the First 3000, Within Seconds, Get Your Free 3-Month Subscription to Silent Sports Magazine – Extended Through All Birkie 2021 Events!

To the First 3000, Within Seconds, Get Your Free 3-Month Subscription to Silent Sports Magazine – Extended Through All Birkie 2021 Events!

By Bruce Steinberg
12/28/2020
472
0
Share:
Silent Sports Magazine, Free for three months!

February Cover: Ernie St. Germaine atop the International Bridge, all of Main St. to the finish before him. Click on cover to enlarge

The February Birkie issue! And it’s yours FREE within Seconds, to the first 3,000, as part of the 3 Months Free Subscription Offer. Good through All Birkie 2021 Events! 
It’s time to give Silent Sports Magazine  a new look, delivered to your home – FREE! – for three months. No credit card, no email (so no email list), and no automatic renewal. Just submit, below: name and mailing address for yourself or as a gift for someone else, and you’re all set! 
The Birkie issue includes: Behind the scenes stories on the development, building, and logistics of the International Bridge and its 2018 trip to the Super Bowl; the history and final fate (this time for sure!) of Telemark Lodge; the story of Ernie St. Germaine and All his 46 Birkies; Behind the scenes: Making those Feed Stations work and the Men, Women, and Machines that give us perfect corduroy and tracks for Birkie trail events;  Making the Birkie Green; the people behind the sights and sounds of the Birkie; the fabulous Joda Brothers, and more! Great stories; outstanding photos.
Tags3 Months Free
Previous Article

North End Ski Club’s Snowshoe Classic Set ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.