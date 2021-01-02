In Remembrance of Greg Marr
By Marti (Martha) Fullmer
Editor’s Note: I received an email that opened as follows: “A friend sent me your [June issue] editor’s letter in which you tell of Greg Marr’s, and then Joel Patenaude’s, influence on your writing for Silent Sports.” After a couple more email exchanges, I asked her to write about Greg because—the emailer was Greg Marr’s wife.
[After reading Marti’s story, would you please be so kind as to scroll way (way) down and leave, as a comment, YOUR remembrances or thoughts of Greg Marr, Founder of Silent Sports Magazine and, as Marti has shown us, so much more!]
~ In the beginning ~
Despite living a couple blocks apart in Waupaca, having a number of mutual friends, we didn’t meet until one snowy, music-filled November evening in 1990, at Partner’s Pub in Stevens Point. We started dating in early December. He was a natural with my kids, Dave and Amanda, ages 6 and 7 at the time.
Anyone who had ever been to Greg’s house knew his passions: music (he had a room dedicated to his collection), books (there were shelves and stacks of them), and animals—Ralph, an aging Beagle whom he’d rescued years before and carried upstairs because he couldn’t do it himself anymore, and Oscar, a friendly parakeet who sometimes sat with us at dinner. Of course, silent sports, especially cross-country skiing and cycling, as evidenced by his quivers of skis and stable of bikes.
He was old-fashioned and wooed me with music. He’d play a track for me from one album, then another from a different album, and on and on. He appreciated talented songwriting. In Greg’s opinion, Bob Dylan was tops, but he had other favorites, too: Van Morrison, Robert Earl Kean, John Prine, Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, the list goes on. I grew to love them, too, though I came to appreciate Dylan after Greg was gone.
Although Greg had many good friends, there were three best friends: Joel Fisher, Paul West, and Greg Stadler. When they were together, Greg and the others called each other “Dick.” Even if all four were in the same room, the right Dick would respond when he was addressed. Those boys had hung around since their college days, and they, along with other good friends, loved to bike and ski, which they did often, in all kinds of weather. After a ride or ski, the stories they told flowed late into the night, and got better with each retelling.
~ November 1991 ~
We were engaged a year later.
I asked him.
It was important to me that my kids and I had stability, and if we weren’t going there, I needed to know.
He was understandably leery. He said, “Please understand, it wouldn’t mean just marrying you; it would mean marrying three of you.” I told him that’s what being engaged was all about, testing the waters, and, if at any time he decided he didn’t want to marry me, he could let me know. That gave him some comfort, so we made it official. But, the Birkie approached so wedding plans had to wait.
~ February 1992 ~
Greg did the Birkie; I did the Korte.
~August 1992 ~
Horsing around at my house after a softball tournament, chasing my two children around the yard, I was on his shoulders. We took a shortcut through the garage and fell coming out the service door. An ambulance ride ensued. I was fine, but he told me later—that was the moment when he knew he loved the three of us and wanted to marry the whole package.
~ January 23, 1993 ~
Greg and Martha got hitched.
Greg talked of many Birkies where everyone, meaning a handful up to as many as 15 people, arrived the evening before the Birkie, and got together for dinner and beer. The stories would start. You know the laughter you hear when folks are genuinely enjoying themselves? That’s the laughter I hear in my mind’s ear.
Greg was a middle-of-the-pack athlete, and he worked hard to stay there. The more he could learn about how to get stronger, fitter, more nourished, the better. To that end, he appreciated the contributors who wrote about training, nutrition, and emerging technology in gear. Anything to enhance the pleasure of silent sports, for him and his readers.
A solidly built guy, Greg never felt natural running; he called what he did plodding. However, he believed in cross-training, so he plodded. He also lifted weights and roller skied to keep in shape. When the weather got right for cycling or skiing, he would be ready for the joy of the silent sport.
~ About that Magazine ~
There were typical stressors for anyone in print publishing: late ads, not enough ads, typos, too many events, not enough calendar space, pre-press crew with split priorities over multiple publications, bad coffee.
Greg was better at writing than layout and design, but there he was each month, laying out the magazine and being “chief cook and bottle washer.” He was quick to praise his sales and writing staff, grateful for their support and loyalty.
He was Mr. Silent Sports. Because he had this job, his passion, he got to ski on his lunch break, or could try out equipment and then write a review. He lived Silent Sports, and Silent Sports was him. There was a year when he committed to riding his bike to work every day, and so he did. In a way, it’s hard for me to separate the man from the magazine he founded and loved.
~ 2001 ~
Each time Greg registered for the Birkie, he committed himself to finishing. Sometimes he had a miserable Birkie because of low snow, carrying a few extra pounds, or his knees weren’t at their best. When he got into his fifties, although he wasn’t afraid of working hard, he thought it was okay to step out of the race if you gave it your best, but it just wasn’t fun or happening anymore.
~ 2002 ~
Summer of 2002, Greg got a rowing scull. He took lessons, teaching me and Amanda how to row, too. One of his editor’s letters was about his early morning rows out on the Chain O’ Lakes in Waupaca. A blue heron sometimes kept Greg company; he called him Big Blue. Not an early riser, Greg willed himself awake early for those rows. He’d come home with a grin on his face, and a story about Big Blue.
~ December 19, 2003 ~
Greg’s first day of Christmas vacation was Friday, December 19th. He’d made a list of things he wanted to do while on vacation, and left it on the dining room table. That morning, he left the house with my brother for a weekend of skiing at Winter Park; they stopped at Iola on their way. Late that afternoon, while skiing at Iola, Greg suffered a fatal heart attack, an acute myocardial infarction, according to the coroner’s report.
~ In Remembrance ~
Greg was in love with life, never happier than when he was outside, doing silent-sports-type things. We were on our bikes one summer day, and stopped for a water break, when I looked over and saw him staring into the distance, smiling. I asked what he might be thinking about. “Babe,” he said, “I’m just diggin’ the scene.”
Of all his activities, he lived for skiing. After our January wedding, we didn’t go somewhere warm for our honeymoon; we went to beautiful Marquette, Michigan, so he could continue training for the Birkie. I was happy playing second fiddle to snow because he was happy.
Who knew there would be too much snow? We tried, but it just kept coming. They couldn’t keep the trails groomed, so we packed up and headed to Minocqua Winter Park, and the trails sufficed quite nicely.
Greg created Silent Sports Magazine long before I knew him. But I came to know the magazine exists because he wanted to share his love of self-propelled aerobic activity, and was a big fan of the written word. The combination of these two loves became his dream career. He often remarked how very lucky he felt he was.
It’s been more than 16 years, but I can still hear him sometimes— “How lucky am I?!”
To everyone: Thank you for indulging me.
I wish the best for the future of Silent Sports Magazine and all its readers.
♥
[After reading Marti’s story, would you please be so kind as to scroll way (way) down and leave, as a comment, YOUR remembrances or thoughts of Greg Marr, Founder of Silent Sports Magazine and, as Marti has shown us, so much more!]
↓
You can subscribe and receive your print copy of Silent Sports Magazine AND have unlimited access to online stories @ www.SilentSportsMagazine.Com for under $2 per issue by contacting Lynn Schoohs: lschoohs@mmclocal.com or 715-258-4360, or online via: https://www.shopmmclocal.com/product/silent-sports-magazine/
Stirring recollection of the man we knew. The epic bike rides and Birke bashes are still engraved. At the end of a day’s bike ride we’d set up the tents or pull into lodging. The next stop would be the local roadhouse where, by the end of the night, the bar crowd would leave joking and laughing due to his charismatic yet unassuming style. To this day I’ll stop on a trail, smile, take a deep breath and think, “How lucky am I to be diggin’ this scene.”
Thanks to you Dik 1
Ed’s comment – Thank you, Greg Stadler, for sharing your thoughts on “Dik 1.”
🥰
Greg and I hung out in the UWSP student union collaborating on semi-naughty limericks. Great guy to get to know.
Thank you, Joe! Any limericks you recall that are fit to print?
Thanks for the article. Greg was an unique man. I was lucky enough to have work with him for 13 years at Silent Sports. I sold the advertising for the magazine for 20 years and working with Greg was a joy. I used to tell people I had the best job by working with Greg and calling on Bike and Ski Shops and race directors everyday. When I interviewed for the job one of his first questions was: Do you cross country ski? My memories of him include the wall of albums at his house, his love of Bob Dylan, his telling of that morning rowing adventure on the Chain of Lakes and of course the Telemark Lodge and the whole Birdie experience. He will not be forgotten
Thank you, Jim. All who knew him miss him still and always will, and your words honor him!
😊
Greg was my cousin. He grew up in Wisconsin. I grew up in Virginia but have been in NC for over 40 years. Growing up we saw each other every year or so. After high school, not so much. In the 90’s my work took me to Wisconsin quite a bit, so was fortunate to reconnect to Greg and Marti, and his Mom and Dad. When he told me he rode his bike to work if it was above zero, I told him we couldn’t share the same genes. In fact, we did. I love silent sports, albeit warm weather.ones (swim, paddle, SUP, hike). He loved the cold weather sports. Thanks Marti for a perfect tribute.
🥰
Thank you for sharing, Peggy!
I was thrilled to meet Greg at Canoecopia in about 2001 because it was him and his magazine that changed me from a person who excersized little or not at all to an avid silent sporter with 13 Birkies and 12 marathons (all in the back of the pack) to my credit. I remember conspiring with him on how he could possibly get Jerry Dennis to write for Silent Sports again. Greg’s last Birkie was my first. Although I did not know Greg as a friend, I feel like I knew him well by reading Silent Sports which seemed to be an extension of his personality. I can’t imagine not thinking of Greg when out skiing on a beautiful blue wax winter morning.
😊
So glad to have your words about Greg Marr, Walt. And yes, back of the pack? No problem! You’re out there to your definite credit! Thank you for your contribution here, and I hope you see Greg’s spirit within today’s pages!
An eloquent remembrance of a remarkable man.
One thing that really was special about Greg: he and I totally disagreed about almost everything political and had many spirited discussions but always in a spirit of goodwill. I think today’s world could do with a lot more of Greg!
🥰
What a lovely reminiscence. Greg and I were high school buddies, and then we shared a house on the east side of Milwaukee for a while. We caught up briefly in Europe a couple years later. Greg went back to the US. I didn’t. But we both enjoyed writing and wrote to each other over the next thirty years. I still have the letters that Greg wrote to me. They meant a lot to me. He was my link back to the America that I was still able to remember. He kept promising to come out to Australia one day, but he never did. I think that meant that he was just enjoying living in northern Wisconsin too much. He would write about his passion for the magazine and the riding and the skiing and family life. I think he was a lucky guy. And I was lucky to have known him.
🥰
🥰
Today we finally got our first snow here in Madison. Back in 2001, I was just getting back into skiing. Did it a lot on weekends with my Dad and brothers as a kid but not much since. I met Greg and Martha around that time. Greg loved everything I loved. Music, cycling, and for me in time, skiing. Now here I am looking at the snow and every time I get out into the quiet woods I think of Greg. I say to myself and to Greg’s spirit, this is for you, enjoy it with me Greg while I glide in the snowy magic.
I didn’t have much time with you Greg but we are kindred spirits to be sure. I will bring your memory along with me today while I enjoy our first snow.
It’s January 17, 2021 now and my memories of Greg Marr are at once vivid and blurred. I became aware of this website through my long time friend Bev. I met Greg, and Bev, his girlfriend at the time in 1972, in Colorado Springs where I was completing my 3-year tour in the Army. Greg and Bev were taking some time off from college to do a little exploring of the world, post their European hitchhiking, etc. We became fast friends over music, beer and the outdoors. Greg and I shared a passion for reading, his the fiction, mine the non-fiction. Greg and Bev left for Minnesota the spring of 1973. I joined them shortly after and in 1974, we moved together to Stevens Point, WI. We all went back to college there. Greg majored in journalism and worked at the university’s school paper. He especially relished covering music and I recall that I once accompanied him to interview Herman’s Hermits, a band past their prime band playing at the Merryland Ballroom, just 10 miles or so from Stevens Point. He brought them a six-pack of Guinness Stout to make them feel at home, because they were from England and had been a part of the British Invasion of the 1960s. Eventually, we moved on our separate paths, but we kept in touch. I remember calls with Greg when he was working at “Our Town” in Rhinelander. Then came the idea for Wisconsin Silent Sports, as he first named it. He shared his trials and travails of getting that magazine off the ground. He sent me a copy of the first issue. I was impressed and bought a subscription even though I lived in Washington State. When I got the call of his heart attack, it was horrible. I felt deeply the loss of a friend who I was looking forward to doing things with in retirement. I am so glad that Silent Sports sans the Wisconsin part is still in existence! It’s a tribute to a wonderful person who I will always miss.