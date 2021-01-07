Calling All Volunteers!

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation wants you to know that shifts for the 2021 Birkie Week Events are now open! All volunteer opportunities are listed online. For available shifts, please click here: https://www.birkie.com/volunteer/

If you are not already aware, there have been a multitude of changes to the events this year. Please take a moment to read through the FAQ’s and watch the informational videos for the latest on the Birkie Event Updates, if you haven’t already. There are now five-days of events and locations to choose from, February 24th – 28th, 2021.

With the implementation of Safety Procedures and Protocols, all volunteers for the upcoming Birkie Week Events will have to sign up online, and agree to the COVID-specific Waiver. Please note, volunteers are required to wear a facemask at all times during the Birkie Week Events, and, in some cases, plastic gloves, all the while maintaining a physical distance of 6′ or more, whenever possible.

Given these changes, we have to limit the overall number of volunteers we can have on site at any given time, per location, while some locations are simply not available for the 2021 Birkie Week Events. If your regularly scheduled location is not listed, please consider volunteering in another area.

We appreciate your volunteering with the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation in the past, and hope you have the ability to join us for the Birkie Week Events. Please let us know if you have questions about volunteer shifts for the upcoming Birkie Week Events.

Yours truly,

Ronda Tworek

Director of Volunteers & Participant Services

American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

www.birkie.com/volunteer

ronda.tworek@birkie.com