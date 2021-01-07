Event Update: New February 14, 2021, Race Date for FATTITUDE!

Due to warm temps, soft ground and lack of snow, we had to reschedule our fat bike race. Letting you know as you posted it on your site. The new date is Feb 14th. Thanks.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2021 AT 9 AM CST “Fattitude” fat bike race. Whispering Springs Golf Club, Fond du Loc, WI.

Attitude Sports proudly presents; “Fattitude” A fat bike race. Join us for a fun and challenging groomed loop around the beautiful Whispering Springs golf course in Fond du Lac, Wi. Test your skills on 3 different “mogul” sections. Enjoy the single track slalom sections in the trees. Like to climb? Good! Want to just hammer on the straights? Yep, we’ve got a couple of those too.

Citizen = 2 laps/10 miles.

Elite = 4 laps/20 miles.

Chip timed and prizes for the winners.

Click here to register. http://www.bikereg.com/fattitude Registration opens Saturday November 14, 2020 and is limited to fat bikes only. (Minimum 3.8” tires. Sorry. No mountain bikes or plus sized bikes.)

Cost of race includes: a free beer AND a post race meal. Chili (vegan option available too) and pulled pork sandwiches with multiple sides. (Menu subject to change. But we’ll let you know if it does)