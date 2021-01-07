MECCA Trails Winterfest Extended through March, Fees Lowered

Beth Wetzler, Winterfest Volunteer

715.439.3368 (cell)

Mercer, WI– Cross country skiers and snowshoers can now register for MECCA Trails Winterfest until March 28, 2021. Visit http://MECCATrails.comto sign up for one or more of the virtual events available from now through March 28, 2021. The events include the Turtle River Pursuit, an 11K classic and 11K skate race, the 5K Claire d’Loon Classic Fun Race, the new Flowage 15K Freestyle, as well as the new Mercer Springs Snowshoe Tour, which has 1, 2, and 3 mile options.

Thanks to the generosity of Winterfest sponsors the MECCA Trails is able to reduce the registration fees for the Turtle River Pursuit to $25 for individuals and $45 for teams. The fee for the Flowage 15K Freestyle has also been reduced to $25. Participants in both events will receive a long-sleeved Winterfest T-shirt, registration goodies, including a Big Snow lift ticket (while supplies last), entry into a raffle, and the opportunity to win overall and age-level awards for the best time.

The Claire d’Loon Classic Cross Country Ski Race and the Mercer Springs Snowshoe Tour both run until March 28, 2021, as well. The registration fees for these events is $10 and includes Winterfest swag, registration goodies, entry into a raffle, and awards for best times for Claire d’Loon skiers.

The health and safety of both Winterfest participants and volunteers is of utmost importance to the organizers. Rather than a group start on a single day, skiers and snowshoers choose when and how many times they ski and snowshoe, as long as it’s between Friday, December 18, 2020, and Sunday, March 28, 2021. They may choose to race or tour alone, or with a group they’ve already been spending time with. Racers will keep their own time and upload their best result. Awards, raffle prizes, event swag, and registration goodies will be mailed to participants.

MECCA Trails Winterfest is presented by MECCA Trails in collaboration with the Gogebic Range Health Foundation as a fundraising event. MECCA Trails is seeking to build up their equipment fund after purchasing a new Tidd Tech groomer last year. The organization will soon need to replace another groomer as well as a work-horse snowmobile used for grooming and setting tracks. MECCA is a 501(3)(c) non-profit, volunteer organization that relies on donations, memberships and event proceeds for funding trail and equipment maintenance; trail development and community outreach.

MECCA Trails is proud to give back to the community through the MECCA Experience which provides financial incentives for groups of kids, families, seniors and organizations to enjoy the trail system. Funding is available for nutritional support (healthy snacks & drinks), education, equipment and instruction upon application. This year the MECCA Experience is funding programs by the North Lakeland Discovery Center and Fe University at MECCA Trails.

For registration and information about MECCA Trails Winterfest please visit MECCATrails.com