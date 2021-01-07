North End Classic Set to Go on Sunday, February 7

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Ron Bergin

The North End Classic is set to go on Sunday, February 7. COVID protocols will be observed

Due to COVID-19, this year’s North End Classic ski race presented by the North End Ski Club will look a little different than it has in past years. The race will go on as planned, however, with some adjustments. Principal among COVID precautions is the required wearing of face coverings/masks for all participants, volunteers and members of the public. Racers may remove masks while racing, but should again wear a mask upon finishing.

The general competition format will be the same with 25km and 12.5km classic technique races using the North End ski trails. Unfortunately, due to all the extra precautions and participation limits, the Cookie Classic kids race will not be held this year. The Cookie will return in 2022.

Registration for this year’s event will be (link here: ⇒) online only, with registration closing at 6:00 PM, Saturday, Feb. 6. Race entry will cost $45 for adult racers through Jan. 31, and $55 from Feb. 1-Feb. 6. Youth entry (under 18) is $20. Participation will be limited to 100 racers.

Bib pick-up will be drive-up only at the Cable Community Center, Cable on Saturday, February 6 from 5:00-7:00PM and Sunday, February 7 from 7:30-9:00AM. Racers should remain in their car and a volunteer will retrieve their bib.

The start of this year’s North End Classic will also be quite different. Start and finish locations will remain the same: the Birkie Trail at the west end of Powerline near the North End Trailhead and the North End Cabin respectively, two miles south of Cable on Randysek Rd. However, the start will be divided into three waves of approximately 35 racers per wave. Racers will self-seed during the registration process and are asked to please seed themselves realistically. If a racer is likely to finish in the top 3 of their age class, or with a time of 1:55 or less for a 25km classic event, they should seed themselves in Wave 1. All potential contenders should select Wave 1, as winners of the 25km race will come from this wave only. All other 25km racers should opt for Wave 2. Wave 3 will comprise all 12.5km racers. Race organizers reserve the right to adjust wave sizes or add waves as necessary. Start times are: Wave 1 (25km) – 9:30; Wave 2 (25km) – 9:45; and Wave 3 (12.5km) – 10:00AM.

In an effort to reduce touch points, there will be no food stations on the course this year and racers must self-support. There will, however, still be EMT and other first aid personnel patrolling the racecourse.

To reduce congregation and maintain physical distancing, there will be no post-race gatherings or awards presentation and all participants are requested to depart the finish area as soon as possible. The top three overall awards will be presented immediately following the race. Digital age class awards will be emailed to all age class winners. Spectator viewing is also discouraged.

The North End Classic will certainly be a different race this year, but the North End Ski Club is committed to presenting the same fun, high quality event it has for the past 20 years, with a strong emphasis on safety for participants and volunteers.

To register for the 2021 North End Classic, please visit: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/60115. For updated information please check http://www.northendskiclub.org/ or contact nesc@cheqnet.net with any questions.