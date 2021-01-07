Valentines Get Away at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, 14% Off Lodging

Come stay with us any three days during Valentines weekend and receive 14% off lodging.

Valentines day package includes

2 Stemless Wine Glasses Bottle of Wine Chocolate Covered Strawberries Flowers

Ask about our Valentine’s dinner on Sat. Feb. 13th

All registered guests receive a free breakfast burrito & coffee each day of your stay & 10% off meals. Check out the OAC for our snowshoe & ski rentals available! Get out & enjoy the snow & wilderness!! Take a look around the Lodge Life Shop! Lodging guests receive a 10% discount off any purchase!!

Call 906-289-4403 for more details. Or to check out more outstanding beauty of the Lodge and surrounding area, including amazing meals fit to put the calories back in you after you burn them off, visit our website at http://keweenawmountainlodge.com.