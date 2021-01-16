Vasa Events: Double Your Fun on the Ski Trails

Even though the pandemic has caused us to limit some of the fun events we would normally have planned, we are happy to say that the has caused us to limit some of the fun events we would normally have planned, we are happy to say that the Double Loppet Award will still be awarded this year. It is a fun, and easy way to challenge yourself, and of course, double your fun on the ski trails.

Here is How it Works

Ski in any of the (link: ⇒) City of Lake Loppet Festiva l cross country ski races scheduled on January 30-31, 2021 and February 6-7, 2021

l cross country ski races scheduled on January 30-31, 2021 and February 6-7, 2021 Then the following weekend, come and ski in any of the (link: ⇒) Vasaloppet USA ski races (including virtual races) on February 13-14, 2021,

on February 13-14, 2021, After you finish your ski race here in Mora, stop in at the Vasaloppet office on race day or any day after the races and pick up your beautiful, 2021 Double Loppet Award. (Sorry, medals will not be mailed).

To Participate in the 2021 Double Loppet

Double Loppet Award

Every Double Loppet Participant is a Winner. We hope to see you on the ski trails this year in Minneapolis and in Mora!

Happy Trails,

Vasaloppet USA