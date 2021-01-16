Silent Sports

EventsRaces/EventsXC Skiing
Vasa Events: Double Your Fun on the Ski Trails

By Bruce Steinberg
01/16/2021
30
0
Even though the pandemic has caused us to limit some of the fun events we would normally have planned, we are happy to say that the Double Loppet Award will still be awarded this year. It is a fun, and easy way to challenge yourself, and of course, double your fun on the ski trails.
Here is How it Works
  • Ski in any of the (link: ⇒) City of Lake Loppet Festival cross country ski races scheduled on January 30-31, 2021 and February 6-7, 2021
  • Then the following weekend, come and ski in any of the (link: ⇒)  Vasaloppet USA ski races (including virtual races) on February 13-14, 2021,
  • After you finish your ski race here in Mora, stop in at the Vasaloppet office on race day or any day after the races and pick up your beautiful, 2021 Double Loppet Award. (Sorry, medals will not be mailed).
To Participate in the 2021 Double Loppet

Double Loppet Award

Every Double Loppet Participant is a Winner. We hope to see you on the ski trails this year in Minneapolis and in Mora!
Happy Trails,
Vasaloppet USA

 

