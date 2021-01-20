Chuck LaBreche: 1948 -2021

Submitted by Bill Zager

Wednesday Jan. 20, 2021 Chuck lost the short battle with Covid-19 and headed out on the eternal trail probably on his skis or riding his bicycle.

One of Chuck’s favorite projects was working on the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail. Chuck was always ready to pitch in and help with any of the improvement projects such as the native plant plots in Deronda, Nye and Amery. He very much enjoyed working with and educating the Boy Scouts, High school students, 4-H or the general public that volunteered to work on the Stower. Chuck was instrumental with many trail projects such as making all of the directional and informational signage in his shop, Installing informational kiosks, rest benches and trail pass stations. Chuck also oversaw the trail vegetation control. He was usually first to respond to reports of down trees and he patrolled the Stower routinely and after any major wind event. I could write a book (humorous) about all of the experiences on the Stower, such as Chuck vs the Beavers cutting trees. Chuck always had time to stop and talk with trail users about their experience on the Stower or about life in general.

Chuck and Elsie were also pillars that were always there when it was time for meetings, organizing events and participating in the events sometimes with their family. They were both on the trail almost every day and Elsie probably has more bicycle miles than anyone else on the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail or “My Trail” as she refers to it.

In 2015 Chuck was awarded the “Hero Award” for the most outstanding Friends member in Wisconsin by Friends of Wisconsin State Parks. Chuck was definitely was a “Hero” to many of us who became very close friends by being part of the Friends of Stower Seven Lakes State Trail. We will miss you Greatly!! RIP Chuckie.