Otter Slide: A virtual outdoor race fundraiser supporting the Great Lakes Aquarium, Duluth, MN

By Courtney Lovas

The Otter Slide is a virtual outdoor race fundraiser supporting Great Lakes Aquarium. Sign up to ski, snowshoe, fat tire bike or pull your kid on a sled — for glory or for fun!

Your route? Whatever local trail calls to you! Your race time? Whenever you feel the need! Participate for fun at your own pace or in a timed event for all the marbles (and by marbles, we mean a medal!).

Click here ⇒ Jump to registration link. Collect sponsorships and raise money for Great Lakes Aquarium while enjoying winter in the Northland. Ready to get started?

How to Participate

1. Pick a Pace: Race for Fun (not timed)

$30 per participant ($75 for family ski of up to two adults and up to four children ages 12 and under)

All participants receive a race shirt

Participants are eligible for additional prizes based on fundraising sponsorship level

Race for Glory (timed)

$30 per participant ($75 for family ski of up to two adults and up to four children ages 12 and under)

All participants receive a race shirt

Participants are eligible for additional prizes based on fundraising sponsorship level

Map your route and time your race. Racers must send screenshots of their route distance and elapsed time to events@glaquarium.org February 28, 2021 . Suggested smart device apps for tracking your race include: Strava – Click here to view a list of compatible devices MapMyRun – available for Apple & Android devices Don’t have a smart device? Contact events@glaquarium.org to submit an alternative timing plan.

. Suggested smart device apps for tracking your race include: Medals will be awarded for the three fastest times in each race category.

IMPORTANT: The goal of this race is to get outside, enjoy local trails, and support Great Lakes Aquarium. Please note that time and distance submissions will be accepted using the honor system. We trust you.

2. Pick a Category

Don’t forget to submit photos/videos with your donation form or email them to events@glaquarium.org with your donation form or email them tofor a chance to be featured in Otter Slide promotions!

3. Collect Sponsorships: Invite your family and friends to participate from the comfort of their couches! The more donations you collect for Great Lakes Aquarium, the more prizes you take home!

Here’s how it works:

Solicit sponsorships from family and friends. Keep those donations safe until you’re ready to submit one final lump sum. Click here to: ⇒ Submit donations online

Great Lakes Aquarium

c/o Otter Slide Donation

353 Harbor Drive

Duluth, MN 55802

*Cash and check donations may also be dropped off at the front desk of Great Lakes Aquarium during normal business hours (in a clearly labeled envelope). Due to compliance laws, Great Lakes Aquarium may not accept credit card payments over the phone or by email.

Submit your sponsorship donation by February 28, 2021.

After the event deadline, prizes will be awarded based on sponsorship level ($30 registration fee is included in your sponsorship level):

Funds Raised Prizes Awarded $30 (registration fee only) – Event T-shirt $31 to $99 – Event T-shirt

– 2 Adult & 2 child passes to Great Lakes Aquarium

– Great Lakes Aquarium Iron-on Patch $100 – $249 – Event T-shirt

– 2 Adult & 2 child passes to Great Lakes Aquarium

– Great Lakes Aquarium Iron-on Patch

– Great Lakes Aquarium Beanie

– Large Stuffed Animal $250 – $499 – Event T-shirt

– 2 Adult & 2 child passes to Great Lakes Aquarium

– Great Lakes Aquarium Iron-on Patch

– Great Lakes Aquarium Beanie

– Large Stuffed Animal

– Complimentary Tickets to Great Lakes Aquarium Special Events for One Year (including Brrr Garden, Night Out at Great Lakes Aquarium Series, Earth Rider Beer Garden, Aqua Affair, Scarium at the Aquarium, and Otters’ Birthday Party) $500+ – Event T-shirt

– 2 Adult & 2 child passes to Great Lakes Aquarium

– Great Lakes Aquarium Iron-on Patch

– Great Lakes Aquarium Beanie

– Large Stuffed Animal

– Complimentary Tickets to Great Lakes Aquarium Special Events for One Year (including Brrr Garden, Night Out at Great Lakes Aquarium Series, Earth Rider Beer Garden, Aqua Affair, Scarium at the Aquarium, and Otters’ Birthday Party)

– Complimentary Birthday Party (or Event Rental Discount of Equal Value ($200))

Prizes & medals will be available for curbside pickup after March 1, 2021 (exact dates and times to be determined).

Let’s get outside together!

Registration

Registration closes February 21 (the deadline to submit race times and sponsorship donations is February 28).

Click here to: ⇒ Register Now!