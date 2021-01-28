Iola Snow Bully Fat Bike Ride Night!

Open to: The Public, which means anyone and everyone on or off Facebook

Open to: The Public, which means anyone and everyone on or off Facebook

With the cancellation of the Iola Snow Bully Fat Bike Race this year, myself and a few club members recently decided that we all needed a fun evening of fat bike riding on some scenic and rolling lighted groomed ski trails.

Ergo, the Iola Winter Sports Club (IWSC) has offered to open the lighted ski trail Snow Bully course for this one night to ride fat bikes.

Join us at the IWSC between 5pm and 9pm on Friday evening, February 12th. For those riding, we ask for a $10 donation that benefits the IWSC trails. Your donation includes a marked 3-mile course, a big warm bonfire, and some beverages to keep everyone hydrated. All activities will be outside with Covid-19 guidelines considered and maintained.