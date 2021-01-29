Silent Sports

Feb./ Birkie Issue!

Ernie St. Germaine atop the International Bridge, the length of Main St. Away from Finishing Birkie 46, 2020. Photo by Bob Kovar.

EventsXC Skiing
Keweenaw February 27th Dawg Daze Events

By Bruce Steinberg
01/29/2021
February 27 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm EST

Skijoring time trials on the Perimeter Trail. Dog fees in the cabins waived

On February 27, come enjoy the great trails around the Keweenaw Mountain Resort, including with your skijoring canine. Just check out these great trail conditions: keweenawmountainlodgeTrails/Conditions/.

Venue: KML Outdoor Activities Center 14252 US HWY 41, Copper Harbor, MI 49918 

More information via phone: 906-289-4403

The Resort and surrounding property have been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Mountain biking at the Lodge is fun and accessible, and leads to further challenging trails around Copper Harbor. And these trails in wintertime prove just outstanding! Here’s some history of this Silent Sports haven:

In 2018, the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge began working with the Copper Harbor Trails Club on the “Back 9” trails on the Lodge property for mountain biking activities. Walking the property in 2018 after a 10 Million Cups event, representatives of the Lodge and the Trails Club figured out a trail system based upon the cross-country ski trail corridors created in 2009 and 2010.

In the summer of 2019, the Trails Club and Rock Solid Trail Contracting worked on the trails, improving them and making them more sustainable. This work ensured the Back 9 Trails proved easily rideable for all levels of riders. These “green” / beginner-level trails enable everyone to ride their bikes, and improve their skills.

The names of the trails developed from a team effort. We worked with staff at the Lodge and staff at the CHTC group to generate a short list of names. We posted the short list for each of the trails in a poll (submitted on Facebook) to get feedback from mountain bikers.

Of note: These trails will also be used for cross-country skiing, their initial use when the Lodge opened for 2 winter seasons in 2009 and 2010. The trails at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge connect with a larger trail system maintained by the Copper Harbor Trails Club.

 

 

