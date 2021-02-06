Moraloppet and Miniloppet Races Rescheduled to Saturday 2/20

Due to the frigid weather forecast

have been rescheduled to Saturday February 20th

for this coming weekend,originally planned for this Saturday 2/6Same times, same place, and same distances.

Moraloppet Ski for the Cause Saturday February 20th 10:30 a.m.

SKI TO RAISE FUNDS FOR CANCER RESEARCH

We are happy to hold this event in-person on Saturday February 20th at the Nordic Center in Mora. Join us for a fun-filled day of cross country skiing AND raising funds for cancer research. The Moraloppet Ski for the Cause is a fundraising event benefiting the (Link ⇒) Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation. There are events for skiers of all capabilities ranging from beginners to elite athletes.

Strict COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. (Link ⇒) REGISTER HERE.

Miniloppet Children’s Ski Race, Saturday February 20th 1:30 pm.

IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL MINILOPPET OPTIONS.

The annual Miniloppet children’s race has been moved to Saturday, February 20th due to COVID restrictions on Vasaloppet race weekend. The in-person race starts at 1:30pm at the Nordic Center, and will take place right after the Moraloppet Ski for the Cause. Strict social distancing and safety protocols will be in place.

Three distance options available: 7km, 4km, and 1.5 km. The race is not timed and each participants receives a race bib and completion medal. Please note that due to COVID safety concerns registration is available only online this year. (Link ⇒) Registration is now open and will close at 1:15pm on race day.

The virtual option allows for the kids to ski the race at their convenience on any ski trail, anywhere, between the time period of January 30th-February 14th. Virtual participants may stop by the Vasaloppet office to pick up your bib and finishers medal. Sorry, bibs and medals will not be mailed. Please note that the Nordic Center trails are off limits Feb. 12-14 for the Vasaloppet USA ski race.

We look forward to seeing you on the trails this year, either in person, or virtually!

Happy Trails

Vasaloppet USA