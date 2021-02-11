Silent Sports

Feb./ Birkie Issue!

Ernie St. Germaine atop the International Bridge, the length of Main St. Away from Finishing Birkie 46, 2020. Photo by Bob Kovar.

Free 3-Month Subscription with One Click during the Birkie Season to the First 3,000!

News Release
Free 3-Month Offer Down to Approximately 600 as of 1/25/2021! Grab Yours Within Seconds!

By Bruce Steinberg
02/11/2021
1220
0
Silent Sports Magazine, Free for three months!

February Cover: Ernie St. Germaine atop the International Bridge, all of Main St. to the finish before him. Click on cover to enlarge

It’s time to give Silent Sports Magazine  a new look, delivered to your home – FREE! – for three months, including February 2021’s Return of the Birkie Issue. Plus Crush Proof! – Shane Stuard v. Todd Poquette. No credit card, no email (so no email list), and no automatic renewal. Just submit, below: name and mailing address for yourself or as a gift for someone else, and you’re all set! 
