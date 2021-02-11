Silent Sports

Feb./ Birkie Issue!

Ernie St. Germaine atop the International Bridge, the length of Main St. Away from Finishing Birkie 46, 2020. Photo by Bob Kovar.

Human InterestXC Skiing
Please Help Provide Sit-Skis to schools by mailing CXC your old bindings!

By Bruce Steinberg
02/11/2021
Yuriy Gusev, CXC Skiing (yuriy@cxcskiing.org)

CXC needs bindings for sit-skis which we’re providing to schools for students with physical and cognitive disabilities. The sit-ski frames were designed for the old SNS bindings made by Solomon and others, and these bindings are no longer manufactured.See photos for the style we need—with or without the rubber clip in place. If the mounting screws are in good shape, we could use those too!

Please send to:

CXC, 200 E. Verona Ave, PMB 133 / Verona, WI 53593

Or if you’re in the Madison area, feel free to drop them off at our office:

718 Post Road, Suite F / Madison, WI 53713

Thank you!
TagsCXCOld bindingsSit-Skis
