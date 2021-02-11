Please Help Provide Sit-Skis to schools by mailing CXC your old bindings!
Yuriy Gusev, CXC Skiing (yuriy@cxcskiing.org)
CXC needs bindings for sit-skis which we’re providing to schools for students with physical and cognitive disabilities. The sit-ski frames were designed for the old SNS bindings made by Solomon and others, and these bindings are no longer manufactured.See photos for the style we need—with or without the rubber clip in place. If the mounting screws are in good shape, we could use those too!
|