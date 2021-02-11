Virtual Birkie at Wisconsin State Lands!

By Michael McFadzen

Great News Birke Skiers!

You can ski a virtual Birkie/Korte/Prince Haakon at many state land properties and get credit for it. You pick your own course and ski the event distance anytime from Feb 20-28! How cool is that? This is likely the only time you will ever be able to do a Birkie at Lapham or Greenbush and other state lands.

The Friends of Wisconsin State Parks (FWSP) are sponsoring 11 state lands properties as a Tier 3 Virtual Birke site. Trails will be in tip-top shape for your race.

• Anyone can ski the Virtual Race. Just switch online to the virtual event option before February 27.

• Skiers must complete their distance in one continuous ski.

• Track your ski on your watch, phone, Garmin Connect, Strava, etc. If not available, make sure someone verifies your accomplishment.

• You must submit your finish time and distance through the requested channels to receive credit. Submission information will be available before February 20th.

• You must ski the event from Feb 20-28.

• Your Virtual Race will count towards completed Birke/Korte/Prince Haakon races.

Wisconsin State Land Properties Include:

Brule River State Forest / After Hours Trail, Copper Falls State Park, Hoffman Hills State Recreational Area / Red Cedar State Trail, Kettle Moraine State Forest / Greenbush, Kettle Moraine / Southern Unit, Lapham Peak State Park, Flambeau River State Forest, Flambeau River State Forest, Black River State Forest, Blue Mound State Park

For more information contact Michael McFadzen: mcfadzen@msn.com

Or visit these web sites:

https://www.birkie.com/ski/events/virtual-events/

https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/outwigo

https://newfwsp.blogspot.com/