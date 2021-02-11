Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

Feb./ Birkie Issue!

Ernie St. Germaine atop the International Bridge, the length of Main St. Away from Finishing Birkie 46, 2020. Photo by Bob Kovar.

Articles
Menu

Free 3-Month Subscription with One Click during the Birkie Season to the First 3,000! See top story at www.silentsportsmagazine.com.

EventsRaces/EventsXC Skiing
Virtual Birkie at Wisconsin State Lands!

Virtual Birkie at Wisconsin State Lands!

By Bruce Steinberg
02/11/2021
68
0
Share:

By Michael McFadzen

Skiers zip up a hill at Greenbush, one of the Birkie’s designated Virtual Race sites, during a recent youth ski race. Photos by Michael McFadzen. Click on images to enlarge.

Great News Birke Skiers!

You can ski a virtual Birkie/Korte/Prince Haakon at many state land properties and get credit for it. You pick your own course and ski the event distance anytime from Feb 20-28! How cool is that? This is likely the only time you will ever be able to do a Birkie at Lapham or Greenbush and other state lands.

The Friends of Wisconsin State Parks (FWSP) are sponsoring 11 state lands properties as a Tier 3 Virtual Birke site. Trails will be in tip-top shape for your race.

• Anyone can ski the Virtual Race. Just switch online to the virtual event option before February 27.

• Skiers must complete their distance in one continuous ski.

• Track your ski on your watch, phone, Garmin Connect, Strava, etc. If not available, make sure someone verifies your accomplishment.

• You must submit your finish time and distance through the requested channels to receive credit. Submission information will be available before February 20th. 

• You must ski the event from Feb 20-28.

• Your Virtual Race will count towards completed Birke/Korte/Prince Haakon races.

Skier Clark Reinke pauses to check out the hoar frost during a January ski in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, a Birkie Virtual Race designated site.

Wisconsin State Land Properties Include:

Brule River State Forest / After Hours Trail, Copper Falls State Park, Hoffman Hills State Recreational Area / Red Cedar State Trail,  Kettle Moraine State Forest / Greenbush, Kettle Moraine / Southern Unit, Lapham Peak State Park, Flambeau River State Forest, Flambeau River State Forest, Black River State Forest, Blue Mound State Park

For more information contact Michael McFadzen: mcfadzen@msn.com

Or visit these web sites:

https://www.birkie.com/ski/events/virtual-events/

https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/outwigo

https://newfwsp.blogspot.com/

TagsVirtual Birkie
Previous Article

Free 3-Month Offer Down to Approximately 600 ...

Next Article

Gunflint Trail Cross-Country Ski Resorts Invest in ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.