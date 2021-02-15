ABSF: The Latest on 47th Annual American Birkebeiner,

47th Annual American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon Events are Fast Approaching

In just over a week, the 47th Slumberland American Birkebeiner (Birkie), Kortelopet, and Prince Haakon events will begin in Cable, WI. After months of planning, and with the guidance of health and medical professionals, and the Birkie medical director, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) has completely retooled Birkie week to provide a safe experience for participants, volunteers, staff, and local communities. For nearly a year, the ABSF team has been planning a revised Birkie with strict safety protocols in place for all. (Link ⇒) Read more… or see attached.

Helpful Information

Full News Release (Link ⇒) Here

221 Birkie Event Overview and Safety Protocols (Link ⇒) Here

2021 Birkie Week Schedule of Events (Link ⇒) Here

Birkie Virtual Partner Program (42 and counting) Information (Link ⇒) Here

Birkie Virtual Expo (Link ⇒) Here

New Birkie App (Link ⇒) Here

If you are planning on covering the 47th American Birkebeiner events, please register for media access (Link ⇒) here (media will be required to wear a loaned Birkie media bib while at the venue). Races will take place from February 24-28, starting and finishing at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead in Cable, WI. Skiers depart the start area each day at 8:00am and are on-course each day by noon. No spectators are allowed at the start, on-course, or in the finish area. Please let me know if you have any questions regarding your coverage plan in this unique year.

