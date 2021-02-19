8/7/2021: Annual Point to La Pointe Open Swim Event Returns; Bayfield to Madeline Island!

Michelle Shrider

August 7, 2021 Event: Registration is open now!

All will enjoy the unique experience of the Point to La Pointe – 2021 Cliff Swim.

Bayfield, WI: Recreation and Fitness Resources (RFR) announces the 2021 Cliff Swim, a competitive 5K, Lake Superior swim event both exciting and COVID-19 rules compliant. This one-time event offers a 5K triangular loop course, appropriate for both die-hard competitors and regular water enthusiasts. Check out the video at the end of this news release.

Carol Fahrenkrog, a swim participant and Events Director at the Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau, is delighted to hear of the event’s return and efforts to put on a safe event. “I am excited about this year’s swim and its new location,” she said. “In swimming this new route, we will be able to see the spectacular underwater ledges, various aquatic life, and soak in the views of the rock formation along the shoreline. The Point to LaPointe Swim is RFR’s major fundraiser and I encourage you to swim, volunteer, or donate monetarily to ensure RFR stays fiscally healthy and continues to be a vibrant part of our community.”

Social distancing is at the heart of the changes for this year’s swim. The challenges to a socially distanced start & finish and those of transportation on the Ferry and shuttle busses mean this year’s event will have to look very different for both swimmers and spectators. “It was disappointing for all of us to have to cancel last year’s event due to COVID-19,” said Ted Dougherty, RFR Board Member and Swim Event Safety Director. “The Rec Center staff, RFR board, and numerous volunteers are working diligently with the City of Bayfield, local business owners, U.S. Coast Guard, local E.M.S., and the Bayfield County Health Department to provide a race that is compliant with COVID-19 protocols.”

Features unique to this year’s race:

Implementation of extensive COVID-19 compliant protocols.

Start & Finish at Halvor Reiten Beach near the Bayfield Rec Center.

Event viewing excursion available aboard the Archipelago hosted by Apostle Island Cruises.

Viewing opportunities along the Brownstone Trail and at Wild Rice Retreat.

Full refund (less online processing fees) in the event of cancellation.

Registration is now open! Swimmers may register two ways: 1. Pay the registration fee or 2. Register as a fundraiser who raises a minimum of $200 in pledges. For either option, register at www.recreationandfitnessresources.org/point-to-la-pointe.

To volunteer for the 2021 event, email britt@recreationandfitnessresources.org.

About Recreation and Fitness Resources: Recreation and Fitness Resources is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Rooted in beautiful Bayfield, WI., RFR’s goal seeks to provide and support affordable access to facilities, programs, classes, and events that promote health, activity, and fun. Need-based financial assistance is available for all forms of RFR memberships, classes, and programs.

