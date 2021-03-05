Where are the XC Skiers & Snowshoers this Spring? MECCA Trails Winterfest! 

Beth Wetzler

Mercer, WI– Cross country skiing can be great in the spring, and the recent snow makes this an ideal time to visit MECCA trails to participate in one of the Winterfest events running through March 28, 2021. The events include the Turtle River Pursuit, an 11K classic and 11K skate race. the 5K Claire d’Loon Classic Fun Race, the new Flowage 15K Freestyle, as well as the new Mercer Springs Snowshoe Tour, which has 1, 2, and 3 mile options.

The virtual nature of this year’s MECCA Trails Winterfest allows participants to pick the day and time they like. Spring skiing is all about watching the weather and the temperatures. When nightly temps drop below freezing, the trails are fast in the morning. If temps get above 32 degrees during the day the surface will soften. Check trail conditions on MeccaTrails.com, our Facebook page or SkinnySki.com as we update them regularly.

There’s still time to sign up for MECCA Trails Winterfest; registration will be open through March 28 for all four events. Turtle River Pursuit registration is $25 for individuals and $45 for teams. The fee for the Flowage 15K Freestyle is also $25. The Claire d’Loon Classic Cross Country Ski Race and the Mercer Springs Snowshoe Tour registration fees are only $10.

MECCA Trails Winterfest is presented by MECCA Trails in collaboration with the Gogebic Range Health Foundation as a fundraising event for MECCA Trails, a 501(3)(c) non-profit, volunteer organization that relies on donations, memberships and event proceeds for funding trail and equipment maintenance; trail development and community outreach.

For registration and information about MECCA Trails Winterfest please visit http://www.meccatrails.com

