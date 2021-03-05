Silent Sports

March '21: Canoecopia!

March 2021: Canoecopia!

3-Months Free Offer Lasts Through Canoecopia!

DestinationsNews ReleaseRaces/Events
Where are the XC Skiers & Snowshoers this Spring? MECCA Trails Winterfest! 

Where are the XC Skiers & Snowshoers this Spring? MECCA Trails Winterfest! 

By Bruce Steinberg
03/05/2021
18
0
 Beth Wetzler 

Mercer, WI– Cross country skiing can be great in the spring, and the recent snow makes this an ideal  time to visit MECCA trails to participate in one of the Winterfest events running through March 28, 2021. The  events include the Turtle River Pursuit, an 11K classic and 11K skate race. the 5K Claire d’Loon Classic Fun  Race, the new Flowage 15K Freestyle, as well as the new Mercer Springs Snowshoe Tour, which has 1, 2, and 3  mile options.

Spring Skiing at MECCA, still going strong!

The virtual nature of this year’s MECCA Trails Winterfest allows participants to pick the day and time they  like. Spring skiing is all about watching the weather and the temperatures. When nightly temps drop below  freezing, the trails are fast in the morning. If temps get above 32 degrees during the day the surface will  soften. Check trail conditions on MeccaTrails.com, our Facebook page or SkinnySki.com as we update them  regularly.  

There’s still time to sign up for MECCA Trails Winterfest; registration will be open through March 28 for all four  events. Turtle River Pursuit registration is $25 for individuals and $45 for teams. The fee for the Flowage 15K  Freestyle is also $25. The Claire d’Loon Classic Cross Country Ski Race and the Mercer Springs Snowshoe Tour  registration fees are only $10. 

MECCA Trails Winterfest is presented by MECCA Trails in collaboration with the Gogebic Range Health  Foundation as a fundraising event for MECCA Trails, a 501(3)(c) non-profit, volunteer organization that relies  on donations, memberships and event proceeds for funding trail and equipment maintenance; trail development  and community outreach. 

For registration and information about MECCA Trails Winterfest please visit http://www.meccatrails.com

Contact: Beth Wetzler, MECCA Trails Winterfest Committee March 5, 2021  info@MECCATrails.com For Immediate Release 715-439-3368

TagsMECCA TrailsSpring Skiing
Leave a reply

